Matches (27)
MAX60 (8)
ENG v SL (1)
WCPL 2024 (2)
WCL 2 (1)
PAK vs BAN (1)
Maharaja T20 (4)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
AUS-W vs IND-W [A] (1)
Netherlands vs Canada, 1st Match at Utrecht, NL T20 Tri-Series, Aug 23 2024 - Live Cricket Score
1st Match, Utrecht, August 23, 2024, Netherlands Tri-Nation T20I Series [Aug 2024]
PrevNext
What will be the toss result?
NED Win & Bat
CAN Win & Bat
NED Win & Bowl
CAN Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Netherlands
L
W
L
L
L
Canada
L
L
W
L
A
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 04:39
Match details
|Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|T20I no. 2796
|Match days
|23 August 2024 - day (20-over match)