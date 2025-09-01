Matches (12)
SA A vs NZ A, 2nd unofficial ODI at Pretoria, SA-A vs NZ-A, Sep 01 2025 - Live Cricket Score

2nd unofficial ODI, Pretoria, September 01, 2025, New Zealand A tour of South Africa
South Africa A FlagSouth Africa A
New Zealand A FlagNew Zealand A
Today
8:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
NF Kelly
7 M • 147 Runs • 21 Avg • 63.09 SR
DN Phillips
4 M • 119 Runs • 29.75 Avg • 104.38 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
A Ashok
3 M • 7 Wkts • 4.94 Econ • 23.42 SR
MJ Fisher
3 M • 7 Wkts • 7.33 Econ • 18 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
NZ-A
SA-A
Player
Role
Nick Kelly (c)
Top order Batter
Adithya Ashok 
Bowler
Joe Carter 
Top order Batter
Josh Clarkson 
Batting Allrounder
Matthew Fisher 
Bowler
Zakary Foulkes 
Allrounder
Mitchell Hay 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Curtis Heaphy 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Bevon Jacobs 
Middle order Batter
Simon Keene 
-
Jayden Lennox 
Bowler
Ben Lister 
Bowler
Rhys Mariu 
Top order Batter
Muhammad Abbas 
Middle order Batter
Dale Phillips 
Middle order Batter
Match details
LC de Villiers Oval, Pretoria
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)10.00 start, First Session 10.00-13.30, Interval 13.30-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
Match days1 September 2025 - day (50-over match)
