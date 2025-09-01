Matches (12)
SA A vs NZ A, 2nd unofficial ODI at Pretoria, SA-A vs NZ-A, Sep 01 2025 - Live Cricket Score
2nd unofficial ODI, Pretoria, September 01, 2025, New Zealand A tour of South Africa
Recent Performance
Last five matches
SA A
W
W
NR
W
W
NZ A
L
L
L
W
L
Ground time: 02:03
batters to watch(Recent stats)
NZ-A7 M • 147 Runs • 21 Avg • 63.09 SR
NZ-A4 M • 119 Runs • 29.75 Avg • 104.38 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NZ-A3 M • 7 Wkts • 4.94 Econ • 23.42 SR
NZ-A3 M • 7 Wkts • 7.33 Econ • 18 SR
Squad
NZ-A
SA-A
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Middle order Batter
Match details
|LC de Villiers Oval, Pretoria
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.00 start, First Session 10.00-13.30, Interval 13.30-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
|Match days
|1 September 2025 - day (50-over match)
