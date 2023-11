Mahmudul, who had held steady at the other end, now had Mominul Haque to see off the tricky 2.4 overs before lunch. Once that was done, they tried to put together a strong foundation. They batted steadily, adding 88 runs at just over three runs an over. They looked like they would go into the tea break, but Tom Blundell, who was troubled against the spinners on the low-bounce track, took a sharp catch when Mominul went back to cut Phillips and got an inside edge. He made 37 off 78 balls, with four boundaries.