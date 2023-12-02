Taijul's six-for gives Bangladesh first home Test win against New Zealand
He finished with a match haul of 10 wickets as Bangladesh scripted one of their finest Test wins
Mohammad Isam is ESPNcricinfo's Bangladesh correspondent. @isam84
He finished with a match haul of 10 wickets as Bangladesh scripted one of their finest Test wins
Mohammad Isam is ESPNcricinfo's Bangladesh correspondent. @isam84
|PLAYER NAME
|R
|B
|caught
|0
|6
|caught
|22
|76
|lbw
|11
|24
|caught
|2
|8
|caught
|58
|120
|caught
|6
|16
|lbw
|12
|26
|lbw
|9
|28
|caught
|22
|91
|caught
|34
|24
|not out
|0
|9
|Extras
|(b 4, nb 1)
|Total
|181(10 wkts; 71.1 ovs)