2nd T20I (N), Dubai (DSC), August 19, 2023, New Zealand tour of United Arab Emirates
U.A.E. chose to field.

Current RR: 5.80
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 29/1 (5.80)
Report

UAE bring in Jawadullah and elect to field in a bid to level the series

New Zealand retained the same XI that helped them win the first game by 19 runs

Ashish Pant
19-Aug-2023 • 57 mins ago
UAE elected to field for the second straight game  •  Emirates Cricket Board

Toss UAE chose to bowl vs New Zealand
UAE captain Muhammad Waseem won the toss and just like in the first game elected to field first in the second T20I in Dubai.
New Zealand retained the same XI that won the opening T20I while UAE made one change, bringing in fast bowler Muhammad Jawadullah in place of Junaid Siddique, who is unwell.
On a two-paced Dubai surface in the opening game, it was Tim Seifert's quick half-century followed by a Tim Southee five-for that helped the visitors to a 19-run win.
UAE were good in patches. They first restricted New Zealand to 155 and then Aryansh Sharma scored a fifty on debut, but they failed to seize the moments. They will hope for a better show with both bat and ball in a bid to level the series.
The second T20I will be played on the same surface as the first.
UAE: 1 Muhammad Waseem (capt), 2 Aryansh Sharma (wk), 3 Vriitya Aravind, 4 Asif Khan, 5 Ansh Tandon, 6 Basil Hameed, 7 Ali Naseer, 8 Aayan Khan, 9 Mohammed Faraazuddin, 10 Muhammad Jawadullah, 11 Zahoor Khan
New Zealand: 1 Tim Seifert, 2 Chad Bowes, 3 Dane Cleaver (wk), 4 Mark Chapman, 5 Mitchell Santner, 6 James Neesham, 7 Rachin Ravindra, 8 Cole McConchie, 9 Kyle Jamieson, 10 Tim Southee (capt), 11 Ben Lister
Ashish Pant is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo

Win Probability
UAE 71.79%
NZUAE
100%50%100%NZ InningsUAE Innings

Over 10 • NZ 58/4

Projected: NZ 144
New Zealand Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
CJ Bowes
stumped2121
TL Seifert
bowled76
MJ Santner
bowled14
D Cleaver
bowled01
MS Chapman
not out1716
CE McConchie
not out812
Extras(lb 2, w 2)
Total58(4 wkts; 10 ovs)
