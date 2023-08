UAE bring in Jawadullah and elect to field in a bid to level the series

UAE captain Muhammad Waseem won the toss and just like in the first game elected to field first in the second T20I in Dubai.

New Zealand retained the same XI that won the opening T20I while UAE made one change, bringing in fast bowler Muhammad Jawadullah in place of Junaid Siddique, who is unwell.

On a two-paced Dubai surface in the opening game , it was Tim Seifert's quick half-century followed by a Tim Southee five-for that helped the visitors to a 19-run win.

UAE were good in patches. They first restricted New Zealand to 155 and then Aryansh Sharma scored a fifty on debut, but they failed to seize the moments. They will hope for a better show with both bat and ball in a bid to level the series.