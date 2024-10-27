Matches (26)
IND Women vs NZ Women, 2nd ODI at Ahmedabad, IND Women vs NZ Women, Oct 27 2024 - Live Cricket Score

2nd ODI (D/N), Ahmedabad, October 27, 2024, New Zealand Women tour of India
India Women FlagIndia Women
New Zealand Women FlagNew Zealand Women
Tomorrow
8:00 AM

Match yet to begin

S Mandhana
9 M • 517 Runs • 57.44 Avg • 92.48 SR
JI Rodrigues
10 M • 351 Runs • 50.14 Avg • 87.09 SR
AC Kerr
10 M • 368 Runs • 40.89 Avg • 74.49 SR
SW Bates
10 M • 336 Runs • 33.6 Avg • 78.87 SR
DB Sharma
10 M • 16 Wkts • 3.82 Econ • 33.75 SR
SR Patil
3 M • 5 Wkts • 4.5 Econ • 36 SR
AC Kerr
10 M • 15 Wkts • 4.97 Econ • 32.73 SR
JM Kerr
8 M • 12 Wkts • 5.06 Econ • 31.75 SR
Harmanpreet Kaur (c)
Batting Allrounder
Smriti Mandhana (vc)
Opening Batter
Yastika Bhatia 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Uma Chetry 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Tejal Hasabnis 
-
Dayalan Hemalatha 
Top order Batter
Shreyanka Patil 
Allrounder
Priya Mishra 
-
Arundhati Reddy 
Bowler
Renuka Singh 
Bowler
Jemimah Rodrigues 
Middle order Batter
Sayali Satghare 
Allrounder
Shafali Verma 
Opening Batter
Deepti Sharma 
Allrounder
Saima Thakor 
Bowler
Radha Yadav 
Bowler
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
New Zealand Women tour of India
ICC Women's Championship
Season2024/25
Match numberWODI no. 1413
Hours of play (local time)13.30 start, First Session 13.30-16.40, Interval 16.40-17.10, Second Session 17.10-20.20
Match days27 October 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
India
Gayathri Venugopalan
India
Vrinda Rathi
Australia
Claire Polosak
India
Rohan Pandit
India
GS Lakshmi
English
AUS-W18133282.002
ENG-W21136281.506
IND-W13111231.068
SA-W21119230.350
SL-W2491122-0.107
NZ-W1989180.286
PAK-W2481517-0.613
WI-W1861014-1.121
BAN-W184913-1.178
IRE-W183138-2.001
