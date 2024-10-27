Matches (26)
India vs New Zealand (1)
PAK vs ENG (1)
WCL 2 (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
Sri Lanka vs West Indies (1)
ZIM Women vs USA Women (1)
Emerging Teams Asia Cup (2)
IND Women vs NZ Women, 2nd ODI at Ahmedabad, IND Women vs NZ Women, Oct 27 2024 - Live Cricket Score
2nd ODI (D/N), Ahmedabad, October 27, 2024, New Zealand Women tour of India
What will be the toss result?
IND-W Win & Bat
NZ-W Win & Bat
IND-W Win & Bowl
NZ-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
IND Women
L
W
W
W
W
NZ Women
W
L
L
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 08:45
batters to watch(Recent stats)
IND-W9 M • 517 Runs • 57.44 Avg • 92.48 SR
IND-W10 M • 351 Runs • 50.14 Avg • 87.09 SR
NZ-W10 M • 368 Runs • 40.89 Avg • 74.49 SR
NZ-W10 M • 336 Runs • 33.6 Avg • 78.87 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
IND-W10 M • 16 Wkts • 3.82 Econ • 33.75 SR
IND-W3 M • 5 Wkts • 4.5 Econ • 36 SR
NZ-W10 M • 15 Wkts • 4.97 Econ • 32.73 SR
NZ-W8 M • 12 Wkts • 5.06 Econ • 31.75 SR
Squad
IND-W
NZ-W
Player
Role
|Batting Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|WODI no. 1413
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.30 start, First Session 13.30-16.40, Interval 16.40-17.10, Second Session 17.10-20.20
|Match days
|27 October 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Match Referee
Language
English
New Zealand Women in India News
Thakor makes a mark on debut to give India 1-0 lead
New Zealand's spinners had restricted India to 227, but the visitors couldn't get any momentum going in the chase
Polly Inglis earns maiden NZ call-up, Lauren Down returns for India ODIs
Fast bowler Rosemary Mair and offspinner Leigh Kasperek are out from the squad that won them their maiden T20 World Cup