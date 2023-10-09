Matches (5)
2nd T20I, East London, October 08, 2023, New Zealand Women tour of South Africa
Rain wrecks game after Chloe Tryon takes career-best figures

Green's 45 dragged New Zealand to 111 for 9 before incessant rain stopped play

ESPNcricinfo staff
08-Oct-2023 • 60 mins ago
File photo: Nonkululeko Mlaba and Chloe Tryon celebrate  •  Associated Press

New Zealand 111 for 9 (Green 45, Tryon 4 for 15) vs South Africa
Chloe Tryon's career-best 4 for 15 restricted New Zealand to 111 for 9 in 20 overs before the match was abandoned due to rain in East London.
After being put in, New Zealand were off to a steady start before Suzie Bates was run out in the sixth over for 14. Nadine de Klerk then struck to dismiss Amelia Kerr for 3 in the eighth over, and in the very next over New Zealand lost Katie Anderson to a run-out. Tryon bagged her first wicket in the over, sending captain Sophie Devine back cheaply. New Zealand then lost Brooke Halliday for 7 which left them at 63 for 5.
Tryon returned in the 15th over to remove Bella Armstrong and then struck twice in the 19th over to get Isabella Gaze and Jess Kerr. Maddy Green, who came in at No. 5, was New Zealand's top run-scorer on the day. She scored an unbeaten 45 off 36 to drag her side to 111 for 9.
The match, which had started late due to wet patches in the field, was called off after New Zealand's innings due to incessant rain.
The first T20I also did not produce a result after it was abandoned due to rain. The third of five T20Is is set to take place on Tuesday at the same venue.
NZ (W) Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
SW Bates
run out1416
KG Anderson
run out1926
AC Kerr
caught36
SFM Devine
caught25
ML Green
not out4536
BM Halliday
bowled710
BG Armstrong
caught1110
IC Gaze
caught38
JM Kerr
stumped12
EJ Carson
run out11
Extras(lb 3, w 2)
Total111(9 wkts; 20 ovs)
