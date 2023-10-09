Rain wrecks game after Chloe Tryon takes career-best figures

After being put in, New Zealand were off to a steady start before Suzie Bates was run out in the sixth over for 14. Nadine de Klerk then struck to dismiss Amelia Kerr for 3 in the eighth over, and in the very next over New Zealand lost Katie Anderson to a run-out. Tryon bagged her first wicket in the over, sending captain Sophie Devine back cheaply. New Zealand then lost Brooke Halliday for 7 which left them at 63 for 5.