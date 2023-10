Kerr sisters and Devine put New Zealand 1-0 ahead in T20I series against South Africa

In their batting innings, South Africa made a promising 172 for 4 after being asked to bat first at the toss, on the back of Laura Wolvaardt 's ninth half-century. She helped South Africa stitch a 53-run partnership with Anneke Bosch and a 37-run partnership with Sune Luus , but the skipper fell for 53, in the 16th over, to Hannah Rowe. Luus, with her unbeaten 30-ball 45, and Chloe Tryon (22 off 10) provided the late flourish as South Africa hit 67 runs in the last five overs, but eventually their target was chased with seven balls to spare.