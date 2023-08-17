Tom Prest century sets Hampshire up for crushing of Yorkshire

Hampshire 311 for 6 (Prest 105, Eckland 72) beat Yorkshire 134 (Holland 3-12) by 177 runs

Tom Prest 's excellent 105 was backed up by a ruthless bowling performance as Hampshire's young guns took a giant step towards knockout qualification in the Metro Bank One-Day Cup with a landslide 177-run victory over Yorkshire at York.

Ex-England Under 19s captain Prest batted for the lion's share of Hampshire's 311 for six having been inserted, coming in at 24 for one and leading the recovery from 108 for four in the 26th over.

Yorkshire's reply then slipped to 36 for seven before a respectability was achieved at 134 all out inside 32 overs.

Dom Kelly and fellow 17-year-old pace bowler Eddie Jack impressed with two and three wickets respectively, while Ian Holland 's seam accounted for three for 12 from eight overs.

Hampshire's fifth win has now moved them joint top of the table with 10 points from six games, and they are on course for knockout cricket with two left to play.

Yorkshire, meanwhile, lost for the second time in six games and have slipped out of the all-important top three. They will need two wins to have a chance of qualifying.

Prest, 20, started cautiously as wickets fell around him before pushing on alongside 19-year-old ally Joseph Eckland, whose 72 off 55 balls with 11 fours represented his maiden first-team fifty in his fourth match.

Prest was handed a life when dropped on 23 and made Yorkshire pay with 10 fours and two sixes in 118 balls - his second List A century.

This was the same Clifton Park pitch used for Yorkshire win over Surrey on Tuesday.

A regular flow of wickets limited Hampshire to watchful progress throughout the first half of their innings, including two wickets in as many overs for seamer Ben Mike.

A frustrated Fletcha Middleton was bowled aiming an injudicious heave at Dom Leech - 24 for one in the sixth over - as Ben Coad bowled a brilliant 10-over new ball spell straight through for only 21 runs to build pressure.

Captain Nick Gubbins fell caught behind off an inside-edge against George Hill's seam, with Ben Brown falling the same way against Mike's third ball.

And when Mike's extra pace accounted for Aneurin Donald caught tamely chipping to midwicket in his next over, Hampshire were four down for 108.

Prest then found his partner in Eckland, and the second half of the innings was completely different as Yorkshire erred and the young Hampshire duo successfully attacked.

Both men pounced on anything short as they shared 125 for the fifth wicket inside 18 overs.

Prest reached his fifty off 67 balls, with Eckland following him there shortly afterwards off 45. By that time, the score was 210 for four in the 40th.

Prest converted his fifty into a second first-team century, off 114 balls.

Mike was Yorkshire's most successful bowler wickets wise, but his three-for cost 84 runs.

This was always going to be a tricky chase for the Vikings having only just chased 242 to beat Surrey by one wicket earlier this week. And that view was strengthened almost immediately as they slipped to 36 for seven inside 15 overs.

Harry Duke was caught at deep backward square-leg pulling at Kelly before Fin Bean was caught behind off Holland. When the former struck again to get George Hill caught at first slip, Yorkshire were six for three after four overs.

And the procession continued.

Will Fraine was caught at first slip off Holland - 27 for four in the 11th over - before Jack had James Wharton caught behind down leg and yorked Mike next ball.

In the next over, Masood feathered behind to hand Holland his third wicket, and Yorkshire were seven down and out of this game.

By now the record books were being thumbed for low totals and record defeats/victories.

A match which started with a minute's silence in memory of Yorkshire fan Sir Michael Parkinson's passing saw Yorkshire pass their previous low List A total of 54.

Matthew Revis made 23 and Dom Bess 24, but both fell as Felix Organ added a wicket with his off-spin to an earlier 32 not out. Seamer Scott Currie also struck.