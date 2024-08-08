Matches (18)
Men's Hundred (3)
Canada T20 (2)
Women's Hundred (3)
One-Day Cup (7)
WI vs SA (1)
SL vs IND (1)
AUS-W vs IND-W [A] (1)
Yorkshire vs Leics, Group B at Scarborough, One-Day Cup, Aug 08 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Group B, Scarborough, August 08, 2024, One-Day Cup
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Yorkshire
W
L
W
L
W
Leics
W
L
W
W
L
Match centre
Match details
|North Marine Road Ground, Scarborough
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.00 start, First Innings 10.00-13.30, Interval 13.30-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
|Match days
|08 August 2024 - day (50-over match)
One-Day Cup News
Dom Bess half-century guides Yorkshire to crucial win
Unbeaten 53 seals victory in rollercoaster clash with Essex after James Wharton, Shan Masood fifties
Dom Sibley century breaks Surrey's losing streak
Surrey end run of five straight defeats to dent Leicestershire's knock-out hopes
All the Australia state squads for 2024-25
The men's and women's domestic lists for the upcoming season
Indians in the county circuit - how are Shaw, Rahane and Venky Iyer doing?
With the domestic season not starting till September 5, a few India players have made their way to England. Here's how they have done so far
One-Day Cup
Group A
|TEAM
|M
|W
|L
|D
|PT
|NRR
|DERBS
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|0.813
|WORCS
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|0.890
|SOM
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|0.715
|HANTS
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|0.601
|MIDDX
|5
|2
|2
|0
|5
|-0.553
|DURH
|5
|2
|2
|0
|5
|-0.799
|KENT
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|-0.307
|NHNTS
|5
|1
|4
|0
|2
|0.117
|LANCS
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|-1.362