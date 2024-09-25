Matches (9)
NSW vs South Aust, 5th Match at Sydney, Australia 1-Day, Sep 26 2024 - Live Cricket Score
5th Match, Sydney, September 26, 2024, One-Day Cup (Australia)
What will be the toss result?
NSW Win & Bat
SOA Win & Bat
NSW Win & Bowl
SOA Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
NSW
W
W
W
L
W
South Aust
L
L
L
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 10:39
Match details
|Cricket Central, Sydney
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|26 September 2024 - day (50-over match)
One-Day Cup (AUS) News
McAndrew five-for inspires SA to stunning victory against WA
WA were 133 for 3 chasing 167 but lost 7 for 31 with McAndrew taking a career-best 5 for 40. Earlier, Bryce Jackson took the best-ever 50-over figures for WA of 6 for 31
Elliott claims record seven-wicket haul as Victoria beat Tasmania
Victoria quick took the second-best figures in Australian domestic 50-over history of 7 for 12 and then made 19 not out in a nervy chase to guide his side home
Philippe century trumps Richardson five-for as NSW down WA
Josh Philippe made a stunning 139 off 119 on debut for NSW against his old side WA as the Blues held on in a thriller after Jhye Richardson took 5 for 63
Lehmann quits coaching roles with Heat and Queensland for commentary gig
Former Australian coach leaves assistant roles with a year to run on his contract for a radio commentary job with ABC Sport