NSW vs South Aust, 5th Match at Sydney, Australia 1-Day, Sep 26 2024 - Live Cricket Score

5th Match, Sydney, September 26, 2024, One-Day Cup (Australia)
New South Wales FlagNew South Wales
South Australia FlagSouth Australia
Match details
Cricket Central, Sydney
Series
Season2024/25
Match days26 September 2024 - day (50-over match)
One-Day Cup (AUS) News

McAndrew five-for inspires SA to stunning victory against WA

WA were 133 for 3 chasing 167 but lost 7 for 31 with McAndrew taking a career-best 5 for 40. Earlier, Bryce Jackson took the best-ever 50-over figures for WA of 6 for 31

McAndrew five-for inspires SA to stunning victory against WA

Elliott claims record seven-wicket haul as Victoria beat Tasmania

Victoria quick took the second-best figures in Australian domestic 50-over history of 7 for 12 and then made 19 not out in a nervy chase to guide his side home

Elliott claims record seven-wicket haul as Victoria beat Tasmania

Philippe century trumps Richardson five-for as NSW down WA

Josh Philippe made a stunning 139 off 119 on debut for NSW against his old side WA as the Blues held on in a thriller after Jhye Richardson took 5 for 63

Philippe century trumps Richardson five-for as NSW down WA

Lehmann quits coaching roles with Heat and Queensland for commentary gig

Former Australian coach leaves assistant roles with a year to run on his contract for a radio commentary job with ABC Sport

Lehmann quits coaching roles with Heat and Queensland for commentary gig

Morris hopeful of early Shield return despite 'frustrating' injury issues

WA quick will play in Australia's 50-over domestic competition to start the summer but is waiting to be cleared to play red-ball cricket after a slow recovery from a back injury

Morris hopeful of early Shield return despite 'frustrating' injury issues
One-Day Cup (Australia)

TeamMWLDPTNRR
VIC110052.250
NSW110040.160
SOA110040.040
WA20200-0.100
TAS10100-2.250
QLD------
