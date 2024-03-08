Mills, Ashraf help United topple Kings to go second

Shadab and Salman helped seal victory after the bowlers restricted Kings to 150 for 7

Islamabad United went up to No. 2 on the points table with the win • Pakistan Super League

Islamabad United 151 for 5 (Shadab 34, Salman 33, Hamza 3-41) beat Karachi Kings 150 for 7 (Pollard 39, Mills 3-34, Ashraf 2-16)

Fast bowlers Tymal Mills and Faheem Ashraf toppled Karachi Kings' top-order and earned Islamabad United a vital five-wicket win in the Pakistan Super League on Thursday.

United jumped to No. 2 with nine points and superior net-run rate over Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi, who also have nine points in the push for the playoffs.

With six points, Kings need to win their remaining two games and hope other teams lose.

Mills, playing his first game in the Rawalpindi-leg this season, grabbed 3 for 34 while Ashraf got the wickets of opening batters Shan Masood (10) and Tim Seifert (26) with his deceptive bowling to restrict Karachi to 150 for 7.

United chased the target in 18.4 to notch their fourth win.

Left-arm fast bowler Mir Hamza (3-41) gave Karachi a glimmer of hope when he dismissed power-hitters Alex Hales (18) and Colin Munro (9) inside the powerplay.

But captain Shadab Khan (34) and Agha Salman (33) revived the run-chase with a watchful 56-run stand before United lost three wickets in space of 18 runs.

Salman feathered a catch to wicketkeeper Seifert in Blessing Muzarabani's return spell and Azam Khan (9) offered a regulation return catch to leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood. Hamza then deceived Shadab with sharp bounce and found the outside edge of the bat before Haider Ali (26*) and Ashraf (12*) sealed the win for United.

Earlier, Masood's struggling first season as Kings skipper continued as he tried to flick Ashraf, and Imad Wasim took a brilliant running catch over his shoulder at short third. Masood has scored only 134 runs in eight innings without a half-century.

Seifert couldn't accelerate against pace and spin before Munro took another brilliant catch as veteran Shoaib Malik (1) and Mohammad Nawaz (5) also got dismissed while going for big shots.

Top-scorer Kieron Pollard (39) and James Vince (29) shared a 58-run stand before Mills broke through as he had Vince caught behind off a delivery that seamed away from the Englishman.