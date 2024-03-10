Matches (10)
PSL 2024 (1)
WPL (1)
Ranji Trophy (1)
African Games [W] (4)
NZ v AUS (1)
Nepal in Hong Kong (1)
IND v ENG (1)
RESULT
27th Match, Rawalpindi, March 10, 2024, Pakistan Super League
PrevNext
Multan Sultans FlagMultan Sultans
228/4
Islamabad United FlagIslamabad United
(20 ov, T:229) 232/7

United won by 3 wickets (with 0 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
84 (40)
colin-munro
Cricinfo's MVP
126.75 ptsImpact List
colin-munro
Live
Scorecard
MVP
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
News
Photos
Bet
Report

Munro 84, Shadab 54 power Islamabad United to 229 chase and playoffs spot

Usman Khan's second successive hundred went in vain, even as Multan Sultans retained the top spot in the points table

AP
10-Mar-2024 • 1 hr ago
Colin Munro top-scored for Islamabad United with a 40-ball 84&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;PCB/PSL

Colin Munro top-scored for Islamabad United with a 40-ball 84  •  PCB/PSL

Islamabad United 232 for 7 (Munro 84, Shadab 54, Afridi 3-40) beat Multan Sultans 228 for 4 (Usman 100*, Charles 42, Ashraf 2-32) by three wickets
Colin Munro and captain Shadab Khan led Islamabad United's epic run chase against table-toppers Multan Sultans in the PSL, as the two-time champions qualified for the playoffs on Sunday.
Munro smashed 84 off 40 balls and Shadab added 54 off 31 balls before Imad Wasim made a crucial unbeaten 30 to propel Islamabad to 232 for 7 for a three-wicket win in its last league game. United finished with 11 points from ten games, while Sultans retain top spot with 12 points and a game in hand.
Earlier, Usman Khan posted his second successive century in the tournament, as his unbeaten 100 off 50 balls anchored Multan to 228 for 4 after Shadab won the toss and elected to field under overcast conditions.
Usman smashed 15 fours and three sixes in his dominant knock as he shared two solid half-century stands with Johnson Charles (42) and Iftikhar Ahmed (13).
United had a bumpy start when David Willey found the thick outside edge of Alex Hales' bat, and fast bowler Mohammad Ali (2 for 44) snapped a brilliant one-handed return catch to dismiss Agha Salman.
Munro and Shadab then put the chase back on track with a 141-run stand as they countercharged against the tournament's leading wicket-taker Usama Mir (0 for 68) and Chris Jordan (1 for 42).
Colin MunroShadab KhanUsman KhanMultan SultansIslamabad UnitedSultans vs UnitedPakistan Super League

Language
English
Win Probability
IU 100%
MSIU
100%50%100%MS InningsIU Innings

Over 20 • IU 232/7

Faheem Ashraf c Willey b Abbas Afridi 23 (14b 2x4 1x6 31m) SR: 164.28
W
United won by 3 wickets (with 0 balls remaining)
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
United Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
C Munro
caught8440
AD Hales
caught01
Agha Salman
caught25
Shadab Khan
caught5431
Azam Khan
bowled02
Haider Ali
bowled1913
Faheem Ashraf
caught2314
Imad Wasim
not out3013
Naseem Shah
not out11
Extras(lb 8, w 11)
Total232(7 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 3>
Pakistan Super League
TEAMMWLPTNRR
MS963120.839
IU1054110.224
PZ953110.148
QG8439-0.635
KK9458-0.200
LQ9173-0.607
Full Table
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2024 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved