Munro 84, Shadab 54 power Islamabad United to 229 chase and playoffs spot
Usman Khan's second successive hundred went in vain, even as Multan Sultans retained the top spot in the points table
AP
10-Mar-2024 • 1 hr ago
Islamabad United 232 for 7 (Munro 84, Shadab 54, Afridi 3-40) beat Multan Sultans 228 for 4 (Usman 100*, Charles 42, Ashraf 2-32) by three wickets
Colin Munro and captain Shadab Khan led Islamabad United's epic run chase against table-toppers Multan Sultans in the PSL, as the two-time champions qualified for the playoffs on Sunday.
Munro smashed 84 off 40 balls and Shadab added 54 off 31 balls before Imad Wasim made a crucial unbeaten 30 to propel Islamabad to 232 for 7 for a three-wicket win in its last league game. United finished with 11 points from ten games, while Sultans retain top spot with 12 points and a game in hand.
Earlier, Usman Khan posted his second successive century in the tournament, as his unbeaten 100 off 50 balls anchored Multan to 228 for 4 after Shadab won the toss and elected to field under overcast conditions.
Usman smashed 15 fours and three sixes in his dominant knock as he shared two solid half-century stands with Johnson Charles (42) and Iftikhar Ahmed (13).
United had a bumpy start when David Willey found the thick outside edge of Alex Hales' bat, and fast bowler Mohammad Ali (2 for 44) snapped a brilliant one-handed return catch to dismiss Agha Salman.
Munro and Shadab then put the chase back on track with a 141-run stand as they countercharged against the tournament's leading wicket-taker Usama Mir (0 for 68) and Chris Jordan (1 for 42).