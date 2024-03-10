Matches (12)
NZ v AUS (1)
Ranji Trophy (1)
PSL 2024 (2)
African Games [W] (4)
WPL (2)
IND v ENG (1)
BAN v SL (1)
RESULT
26th Match (N), Karachi, March 09, 2024, Pakistan Super League
Lahore Qalandars FlagLahore Qalandars
177/5
Karachi Kings FlagKarachi Kings
(20 ov, T:178) 179/7

Kings won by 3 wickets (with 0 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
35 (16)
irfan-khan
Cricinfo's MVP
69.16 ptsImpact List
tayyab-abbas
Report

Malik's last-ball four hands Karachi Kings crucial points

Lahore Qalandars' Zaman Khan gave away just five runs off the first five balls of the last over, but was unable to close it out

Associated Press
10-Mar-2024 • 22 mins ago
Shoaib Malik celebrates victory&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;PSL

Shoaib Malik celebrates victory  •  PSL

Karachi Kings 179 for 7 (Vince 42, Irfan 35, Abbas 2-23) beat Lahore Qalandars 177 for 5 (Shafique 55, Zaman 54, Mahmood 2-27) by three wickets
Shoaib Malik hit a boundary off the last ball to give Karachi Kings a three-wicket victory in a must-win game against two-time champion Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League on Saturday.
The win kept alive the Kings' hopes of a place in the playoffs with eight points from nine games. Qalandars were already eliminated, beating only Quetta Gladiators and losing seven games in the absence of injured spinner Rashid Khan.
With three runs needed off the last delivery, Malik (27 not out) drove fast bowler Zaman Khan's low full toss through point to guide his team to a winning 179 for 7 in a tense finish.
Qalandars had posted 177 for 5 on the back of half centuries from Abdullah Shafique (55) and Fakhar Zaman (54) after the Kings captain Shan Masood won the toss and chose to field.
Masood's decision to demote himself to No. 3 after struggling as an opener in his first season as the team's captain paid off as the pair of James Vince (42) and Tim Seifert (36) provided a confident start of 59.
But Qalandars came back strongly when fast bowler Tayyab Abbas (2-23) got the big wicket of Kieron Pollard (3) and Seifert was run out after a major misunderstanding with Malik.
Irfan Khan scored a brisk 35 off 16 balls with six boundaries before the Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi (1-37) knocked back his middle stump in the penultimate over. Zaman conceded just five runs off his first five balls but Malik stayed calm to seal the game for the Kings off the final delivery.
Language
English
Win Probability
KK 100%
LQKK
100%50%100%LQ InningsKK Innings

Over 20 • KK 179/7

Anwar Ali c & b Zaman Khan 1 (3b 0x4 0x6 10m) SR: 33.33
W
Arafat Minhas run out (Sikandar Raza/†Hope) 1 (1b 0x4 0x6 3m) SR: 100
W
Kings won by 3 wickets (with 0 balls remaining)
Kings Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
TL Seifert
run out3633
JM Vince
caught4227
Shan Masood
bowled2416
KA Pollard
caught35
Shoaib Malik
not out2717
Irfan Khan
bowled3516
Anwar Ali
caught13
Arafat Minhas
run out11
Hasan Ali
not out32
Extras(lb 1, w 6)
Total179(7 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 3>
Pakistan Super League
TEAMMWLPTNRR
MS862120.967
PZ953110.148
IU94490.221
QG8439-0.635
KK9458-0.200
LQ9173-0.607
Full Table
