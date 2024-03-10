Malik's last-ball four hands Karachi Kings crucial points
Lahore Qalandars' Zaman Khan gave away just five runs off the first five balls of the last over, but was unable to close it out
Kings won by 3 wickets (with 0 balls remaining)
Lahore Qalandars' Zaman Khan gave away just five runs off the first five balls of the last over, but was unable to close it out
Over 20 • KK 179/7
|PLAYER NAME
|R
|B
|run out
|36
|33
|caught
|42
|27
|bowled
|24
|16
|caught
|3
|5
|not out
|27
|17
|bowled
|35
|16
|caught
|1
|3
|run out
|1
|1
|not out
|3
|2
|Extras
|(lb 1, w 6)
|Total
|179(7 wkts; 20 ovs)