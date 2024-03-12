Matches (12)
Jamal holds nerve to seal last-ball thriller for Zalmi

With Kings needing four off the last ball, the fast bowler conceded just one bye to take Zalmi to the top of the standings

Associated Press
12-Mar-2024 • 2 hrs ago
Babar Azam top-scored for Peshawar Zalmi with 51 off 46 on a tricky pitch  •  Pakistan Super League

Babar Azam top-scored for Peshawar Zalmi with 51 off 46 on a tricky pitch  •  Pakistan Super League

Peshawar Zalmi 147 for 6 (Babar 51, Powell 30, Minhas 1-11) beat Karachi Kings 145 for 5 (Seifert 41, Naveen 2-22) by two runs
Peshawar Zalmi successfully defended 147 to beat Karachi Kings by two runs in a nail-biter on Monday.
On the last ball, Irfan Khan needed a four and fast bowler Aamer Jamal conceded only one bye.
Zalmi moved to the top of the standings and will play the first qualifier in the playoffs on Thursday. Their opponent will be determined on Tuesday after the last round-robin game between other qualifiers Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators.
Two-time champions Islamabad United are the other playoffs team and will take on the loser of Tuesday's game in the Eliminator on Friday. Kings, who were already eliminated from the playoffs race, finished fifth overall with four wins in 10 matches, while defending champions Lahore Qalandars had a dismal campaign with only one win and eight losses.
Zalmi rode captain Babar Azam's fifth half-century of the season, 51, and Rovman Powell's brisk 30 off 18 balls to reach 147 for 6 on a tricky pitch, which offered plenty of turn. Even so, both batters were run out.
Kings came agonisingly close in reaching 145 for 5. Tim Siefert (41) and James Vince (21) gave their team a resolute start of 61 by smashing 12 boundaries between them. Then the batters were strangled by Afghanistan fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq( 2-22) and Saim Ayub, (1-18), in the middle overs. Irfan Khan hit 39 not out and almost won it.
Left-arm spinner Arafat Minhas, who picked up 1 for 11, bowled the most economical four-over spell of the league against Zalmi.
Kings Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
TL Seifert
lbw4130
JM Vince
caught2127
Shan Masood
bowled02
Shoaib Malik
bowled2225
Irfan Khan
not out3926
KA Pollard
caught14
Anwar Ali
not out146
Extras(b 1, lb 4, w 2)
Total145(5 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 3>
Pakistan Super League
TEAMMWLPTNRR
PZ1063130.147
MS963120.839
IU1054110.224
QG95311-0.535
KK10468-0.192
LQ10183-0.554
Full Table
