David Warner: "We won't look too much at what happened here today. The simple thing is, we will win three games now to win this Championship. And look, we just gotta let this one go. We'll talk about the positives from this match. There weren't probably too many, but we've got a couple of days now where we're gonna try and regroup and get the boys back up and about again. There was nothing about that (Fielding first). It was more about how we could reduce them to a decent total, and then we could chase that. Obviously, things didn't go as planned with the ball. If we could restrict them to 200, then you're chasing 150. In hindsight, it's an easy question to try and ask, but it doesn't matter. I wouldn't want to change my decision. (Chasing the target) For us, it's not about looking over what's on the board. It's about having the intent in the first six (overs) and then trying to take it as deep as we can. The aim of the game is to win the game. So the positive thing is, we're trying to win the game first. But when we got started, sort of around that eight-nine runs over mark, we were trying to establish, and we needed to stay on top of 10 runs an over. And then at the back end, we knew, if we have wickets in hand, you can get those big sort of 60s off the last four. So we just didn't bowl well. We didn't bat well, and we didn't field well. You're not going to win too many games if you don't do that. (Against Lahore Qalandars) It's the same thing. We want to have a good game in all facets. We have to win three. As I said, it starts with Lahore Qalandars, and look, we're pumped. We're up and about. This won't dampen our confidence at all."