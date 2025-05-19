Excellent yorker ball swinging in on the pads, plays off the front foot across the line, hits the bottom part of the bat, loud appeal and the finger goes up! That seemed like going down the leg, though. But it doesn't matter anymore, Islamabad United snatched the 2nd spot in the points table and will play Qualifier 1!
United vs Kings, 30th Match at Rawalpindi, PSL, May 19 2025 - Match Result
This concludes our coverage of the PSL league stage. The knockout stages begin tomorrow. Thank you for tuning in. See you on May 21 for the Qualifier 1 game. Until then, this is Rashad Mahbub, signing off on behalf of Abdul Shakeel and the rest of the ESPNcricinfo team. Goodnight.
Player of the Match Alex Hales: "It's one of the best places in the world to bat here at Pindi (Rawalpindi). Nice to come off the plane and put in a big performance in a game that was really important for the franchise. It was a really, really big game. As you said, you want two cracks at making the final. And I thought my opening partner (Saibzada Farhan) was very impressive. We put the pressure on them from ball one and made them go to their variations, and I think that made it easy for us to score throughout the innings. Really happy with our partnership and putting on a big score. I think it was assessing (250 target). We know we needed more than 200. I think we had to win by at least 49 runs. I think for them, they're probably easily going to get 150, so we probably knew we needed at least 220, so getting off to that start on the Power Play really set the foundation nicely. It's nice to be back (for Islamabad United), it is a franchise where I have got great memories with, managed to win a few PSLs with them, really happy to be back in the business at the end of the tournament."
David Warner: "We won't look too much at what happened here today. The simple thing is, we will win three games now to win this Championship. And look, we just gotta let this one go. We'll talk about the positives from this match. There weren't probably too many, but we've got a couple of days now where we're gonna try and regroup and get the boys back up and about again. There was nothing about that (Fielding first). It was more about how we could reduce them to a decent total, and then we could chase that. Obviously, things didn't go as planned with the ball. If we could restrict them to 200, then you're chasing 150. In hindsight, it's an easy question to try and ask, but it doesn't matter. I wouldn't want to change my decision. (Chasing the target) For us, it's not about looking over what's on the board. It's about having the intent in the first six (overs) and then trying to take it as deep as we can. The aim of the game is to win the game. So the positive thing is, we're trying to win the game first. But when we got started, sort of around that eight-nine runs over mark, we were trying to establish, and we needed to stay on top of 10 runs an over. And then at the back end, we knew, if we have wickets in hand, you can get those big sort of 60s off the last four. So we just didn't bowl well. We didn't bat well, and we didn't field well. You're not going to win too many games if you don't do that. (Against Lahore Qalandars) It's the same thing. We want to have a good game in all facets. We have to win three. As I said, it starts with Lahore Qalandars, and look, we're pumped. We're up and about. This won't dampen our confidence at all."
11:06 pm Islamabad United won big! This means they finished second in the table and will play in the first playoff game, Qualifier 1. This is also their tenth win in a row against Karachi Kings in the PSL! After losing their last four games, this was a great way for Islamabad to get back to winning. Karachi Kings started their innings cautiously, but not as rapidly as Islamabad did in the Powerplay. Early on, Seifert's catch was dropped, which didn't cost them, though. Later, Irshad bowled a fantastic yorker to get him out. After the dismissal of Seifert and breaking the opening stand, Karachi Kings kept losing wickets, failed to build up partnerships, and it just wasn't their day with the bat or with the ball. The ball kept low on the track and the United bowlers used the pitch brilliantly. Abbas Afridi tried hard at the end, scoring a quickfire cameo of 34 runs off 13 balls, hitting some big shots, but it was too much to catch up. Islamabad United were excellent in all three departments of the game today. Their bowlers, especially the spinners, made it tough for the Karachi Kings batters and took the majority of wickets. Karachi Kings might have missed a trick during their bowling by not using the spinners more, especially the experienced Mohammad Nabi. Shadab Khan was the best bowler for United, taking four wickets. Salman Irshad got three, and Imad Wasim took two. Now, Karachi Kings will have to play against Lahore Qalandars in the Eliminator. Post Match Presentation coming up shortly.
Zain Zaidi: "What a time to comeback! Win first 5 to be in playoff standings. Lose next 4 and then win the last to qualify for the top spot! Great job IU."
Ansar : "Feeling for Lahore as their washed out game against Quetta could have ended up in a win and they would have finished at 2nd position due to better run rate."
Islamabad United won by 79 runs
Well directed bouncer delivery outside off, drags it down to deep mid wicket
Alright, folks. 34 runs needed from 12 balls to finish in top 2 for KK. Here's Irshad
Banged in short pitched ball, pace off delivery, stayed low on the track, hangs back and turns it down to point
Launches it over long on! Cross-seamed delivery darted on middle-leg, opens the face of the bat and lobs it aerially over the long on fences with the middle part of the bat, clears the boundary with ease
Lovely check-drive from Hamza! A tad fuller length ball pitching wide outside off, goes down on one knee, extends his arms and reaches for it, timed it beautifully through the covers for a boundary
Full and overpitched ball outside off, driven straight down the ground to long off for a single
Change of pace delivery outside off, taps it around across the line to deep mid wicket, refused to take the single
Length ball on the pads, flicked away off the hips through the vacant square leg region for a boundary!
Here's Dwarshuis
Good length ball from around the wicket, stayed low on the track, whizzes past the outside edge of the bat
Slower bouncer hits the deck hard, hangs back and turns it around the corner to backward point, overthrow and gifted another run to the batters
Widish fuller length ball outside off, defends off the front foot, goes past the outside edge of the bat as Mir Hamza failed to connect, massive appeal from the wicket keeper turned down by the umpire
Slower delivery does the trick! Hard line and length ball on the stumps, Afridi misjudged the length of the ball, beaten by the lack of pace, throws his bat at it early and only managed to find the faint edge back to the wicketkeeper behind the stumps
Umer : "Abbas afridi seems to be on a mission to get KK the top spot "
Banged in short pitched ball on the stumps, miscued the pull shot and finds the top edge, lands safely over the bowler's head
Fuller length in the slot, and Aamer Jamal joins the party! Pitched up front in the slot, Jamal whacks it striaght over the bowler's head, too straight for long off to cut it off
Salman Irshad in
Abbas Afridi you beauty! Another looped up fuller length ball, Shadab Khan searching for his fifer, misfired massively as Abbas Afridi hoicks it straight over the bowler's head for a maximum!
Picked the googly and dispatched over the cow corner fences! Wrong-un delivery on the stumps, hangs back and moves onto the back-foot, short hand jab firmly over the on-side and flies over the deep mid wicket fielder!
Hammered through mid wicket! Looped up delivery outside off, goes down on one knee, drags it down with full swing of the bat past mid wicket for a boundary
That's a massive hit! Generously flighted widish fuller length ball outside off, Abbas goes big at it, opens the face of the bat and plays it wonderfully inside-out, clears the deep extra cover fences
Back of a length ball wrong-un on the pads, clipped away over mid wicket for a single
Tossed up low full-toss wide outside off, slashes it hard to the covers
Saad Mubashar: "I'm a big believer that an over-cautious approach often backfires in T20. They played to chase only 200, and it's hitting them back. Had they went all guns blazing, they would have been better served in my opinion. "
mcool: "Nice one Faraz, I got that, no good memories at all.........."
Umer: "What if Aamir Jamal brings some Sydney heroics here "
