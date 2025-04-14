Matches (24)
United vs Zalmi, 5th Match at Rawalpindi, PSL, Apr 14 2025 - Live Cricket Score

5th Match (N), Rawalpindi, April 14, 2025, Pakistan Super League
Islamabad United FlagIslamabad United
Peshawar Zalmi FlagPeshawar Zalmi
Tomorrow
3:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 06:15
batters to watch(Recent stats)
C Munro
8 M • 352 Runs • 50.29 Avg • 152.38 SR
Shadab Khan
10 M • 218 Runs • 27.25 Avg • 136.25 SR
Babar Azam
10 M • 429 Runs • 47.67 Avg • 139.28 SR
Saim Ayub
10 M • 353 Runs • 35.3 Avg • 153.47 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Shadab Khan
10 M • 13 Wkts • 9 Econ • 16.3 SR
Imad Wasim
10 M • 12 Wkts • 6.06 Econ • 16 SR
L Wood
9 M • 9 Wkts • 8.41 Econ • 23 SR
Saim Ayub
9 M • 8 Wkts • 7.13 Econ • 18 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
IU
PZ
Player
Role
Shadab Khan (c)
Allrounder
Salman Agha 
Allrounder
Azam Khan 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ben Dwarshuis 
Bowler
Andries Gous 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Haider Ali 
Middle order Batter
Jason Holder 
Bowling Allrounder
Hunain Shah 
Bowler
Imad Wasim 
Allrounder
Riley Meredith 
Bowler
Mohammad Nawaz 
Allrounder
Muhammad Shahzad 
Batting Allrounder
Colin Munro 
Opening Batter
Naseem Shah 
Bowler
Rumman Raees 
Bowler
Saad Masood 
Allrounder
Sahibzada Farhan 
Middle order Batter
Salman Irshad 
Bowler
Matthew Short 
Top order Batter
Rassie van der Dussen 
Top order Batter
Match details
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)20.00 start, First Session 20.00-21.30, Interval 21.30-21.50, Second Session 21.50-23.20
Match days14 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
Pakistan Super League

TeamMWLPTNRR
QG11024.000
IU11021.144
KK11020.507
MS1010-0.507
LQ1010-1.144
PZ1010-4.000
Full Table