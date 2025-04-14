Matches (24)
United vs Zalmi, 5th Match at Rawalpindi, PSL, Apr 14 2025 - Live Cricket Score
5th Match (N), Rawalpindi, April 14, 2025, Pakistan Super League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
United
W
W
W
W
W
Zalmi
W
W
L
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 06:15
batters to watch(Recent stats)
IU8 M • 352 Runs • 50.29 Avg • 152.38 SR
IU10 M • 218 Runs • 27.25 Avg • 136.25 SR
PZ10 M • 429 Runs • 47.67 Avg • 139.28 SR
PZ10 M • 353 Runs • 35.3 Avg • 153.47 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
IU10 M • 13 Wkts • 9 Econ • 16.3 SR
IU10 M • 12 Wkts • 6.06 Econ • 16 SR
PZ9 M • 9 Wkts • 8.41 Econ • 23 SR
PZ9 M • 8 Wkts • 7.13 Econ • 18 SR
Squad
IU
PZ
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|20.00 start, First Session 20.00-21.30, Interval 21.30-21.50, Second Session 21.50-23.20
|Match days
|14 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
