Kings vs United, 10th Match at Karachi, PSL, Apr 20 2025 - Live Cricket Score

10th Match (N), Karachi, April 20, 2025, Pakistan Super League
Karachi Kings FlagKarachi Kings
Islamabad United FlagIslamabad United
Tomorrow
3:00 PM

Match yet to begin

batters to watch(Recent stats)
JM Vince
9 M • 334 Runs • 37.11 Avg • 145.21 SR
TL Seifert
10 M • 259 Runs • 25.9 Avg • 136.31 SR
C Munro
8 M • 287 Runs • 41 Avg • 156.83 SR
Shadab Khan
10 M • 216 Runs • 27 Avg • 142.1 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Hasan Ali
10 M • 17 Wkts • 8.28 Econ • 13.47 SR
Zahid Mahmood
6 M • 8 Wkts • 6.96 Econ • 18 SR
Imad Wasim
10 M • 16 Wkts • 6.17 Econ • 13.12 SR
Shadab Khan
10 M • 14 Wkts • 8.97 Econ • 15.14 SR
Squad
KK
IU
Player
Role
David Warner (c)
Opening Batter
Aamer Jamal 
Allrounder
Abbas Afridi 
Bowler
Arafat Minhas 
Bowler
Fawad Ali 
Bowling Allrounder
Hasan Ali 
Bowler
Irfan Khan 
Middle order Batter
Khushdil Shah 
Allrounder
Ben McDermott 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Adam Milne 
Bowler
Mir Hamza 
Bowler
Mohammad Nabi 
Allrounder
Muhammad Riazullah 
Batter
Omair Yousuf 
Batter
Saad Baig 
-
Tim Seifert 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Shan Masood 
Opening Batter
James Vince 
Batter
Kane Williamson 
Top order Batter
Zahid Mahmood 
Bowler
Match details
National Stadium, Karachi
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)20.00 start, First Session 20.00-21.30, Interval 21.30-21.50, Second Session 21.50-23.20
Match days20 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Pakistan Super League

TeamMWLPTNRR
IU33062.947
LQ32142.051
KK3214-0.014
QG3122-0.917
MS2020-1.411
PZ2020-4.550
Full Table