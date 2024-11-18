Matches (7)
WI vs ENG (1)
SL vs NZ (1)
Sheffield Shield (2)
AUS vs PAK (1)
WBBL (2)

Central D vs Canterbury, 5th Match at Nelson, Plunket Shield, Nov 19 2024 - Live Cricket Score

5th Match, Nelson, November 19 - 22, 2024, Plunket Shield
PrevNext
Central Districts FlagCentral Districts
Canterbury FlagCanterbury
Today
9:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
CD Win & Bat
CANT Win & Bat
CD Win & Bowl
CANT Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 13:47
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Saxton Oval, Nelson
Series
Season2024/25
Match days19,20,21,22 November 2024 - day (4-day match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Plunket Shield

TeamMWLDPT
ND110020
CD110019
AUCK110016
CANT10108
WELL10106
OTAGO10104
Full Table