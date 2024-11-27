Matches (16)
Northern Dis vs Otago, 8th Match at Hamilton, Plunket Shield, Nov 28 2024 - Live Cricket Score
8th Match, Hamilton, November 28 - December 01, 2024, Plunket Shield
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Northern Dis
W
L
D
W
W
Otago
W
L
L
L
D
Match centre Ground time: 14:26
Match details
|Seddon Park, Hamilton
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|28,29,30 November, 1 December 2024 - day (4-day match)
Plunket Shield News
Back after injury layoff, Williamson hits 60 in his first Plunket Shield game since 2019
He warmed-up for the Tests against England by scoring 60 for Northern Districts against Auckland
Williamson lauds Southee's longevity amid NZ's changing of the guard
The pair will turn out together for Northern Districts this week ahead of the Test series against England