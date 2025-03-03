Matches (9)
Tuskers vs Rocks, 20th Match at Bulawayo, Pro50 Championship, Mar 03 2025 - Live Cricket Score

20th Match, Bulawayo, March 03, 2025, Pro50 Championship
Matabeleland Tuskers FlagMatabeleland Tuskers
Southern Rocks FlagSouthern Rocks
Tomorrow
7:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 02:25
Match details
Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
Series
Season2024/25
Match days3 March 2025 - day (50-over match)
Pro50 Championship

TeamMWLDPTNRR
RHINO843090.494
EAGLE743080.201
MOUNT74308-0.015
TUSK72306-0.799
ROCKS72405-0.128
Full Table