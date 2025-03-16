Matches (11)
WCL 2 (1)
WPL (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
WI 4-Day (4)
ZIM vs DURH (1)
NZ vs SL [W] (1)
Mountaineers vs Rhinos, Final at, Pro50 Championship, Mar 16 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Final, March 16, 2025, Pro50 Championship
PrevNext
What will be the toss result?
MOUNT Win & Bat
RHINO Win & Bat
MOUNT Win & Bowl
RHINO Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Mountaineers
L
L
W
W
W
Rhinos
L
NR
W
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|16 March 2025 - day (50-over match)