Matches (11)
WCL 2 (1)
WPL (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
WI 4-Day (4)
ZIM vs DURH (1)
NZ vs SL [W] (1)

Mountaineers vs Rhinos, Final at, Pro50 Championship, Mar 16 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Final, March 16, 2025, Pro50 Championship
PrevNext
Mountaineers FlagMountaineers
Mid West Rhinos FlagMid West Rhinos
Tomorrow

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
MOUNT Win & Bat
RHINO Win & Bat
MOUNT Win & Bowl
RHINO Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre 
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Series
Season2024/25
Match days16 March 2025 - day (50-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Pro50 Championship

TeamMWLDPTNRR
MOUNT853010-0.010
RHINO843090.494
EAGLE844080.171
TUSK83308-0.514
ROCKS82505-0.230
Full Table