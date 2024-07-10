Matches (9)
Sparks vs Thunder, 34th Match at Worcester, RHF Trophy, Jul 10 2024 - Live Cricket Score

34th Match, Worcester, July 10, 2024, Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy
Central Sparks FlagCentral Sparks
Thunder FlagThunder
Tomorrow
9:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 01:11
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
Match details
County Ground, New Road, Worcester
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)9.30 start, First Session 09.30-13.00, Interval 13.00-13.30, Second Session 13.30-17.00
Match days10 July 2024 - day (50-over match)
Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy

TEAMMWLPTNRR
VP862270.741
ND862250.199
SUNR852250.279
SES853230.479
BLZ83513-0.496
CS82511-0.384
THDER8269-0.306
WS8268-0.450
Full Table