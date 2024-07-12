Matches (19)
MLC (1)
ENG v WI (1)
ZIM v IND (1)
LPL (2)
TNPL (2)
T20 Blast (6)
RHF Trophy (4)
ENG v SL (U19) (1)
ENG v NZ (W) (1)
Sparks vs Storm, 37th Match at Worcester, RHF Trophy, Jul 12 2024 - Live Cricket Score
37th Match, Worcester, July 12, 2024, Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Sparks
L
W
L
NR
L
Storm
L
L
L
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 02:35
Match details
|County Ground, New Road, Worcester
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.30 start, First Session 09.30-13.00, Interval 13.00-13.30, Second Session 13.30-17.00
|Match days
|12 July 2024 - day (50-over match)
Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy News
Higham-Claridge stand keeps Storm rooted to foot of table
Bryce sisters also pivotal in Blaze win: Kathryn with ball, then Sarah with bat
Knott, Davies keep Vipers top of the pile
Stars slip to heavy defeat as Davies rips through old side's batting lineup
Emma Lamb, Katie Mack on the attack for Thunder after Tara Norris four-for
Eight-wicket victory over Central Sparks maintains slim hopes of qualification
Beth Langston six-for leads Diamond rout of Sunrisers
Fast bowler marks return from injury in style to set up four-wicket win