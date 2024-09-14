Matches (17)
SE Stars vs Vipers, Semi-Final 2 at Beckenham, RHF Trophy, Sep 14 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Semi-Final 2, Beckenham, September 14, 2024, Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy
Recent Performance
Last five matches
SE Stars
W
L
W
W
W
Vipers
A
L
L
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 01:52
Match details
|Kent County Cricket Ground, Beckenham
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.30 start, First Session 09.30-13.00, Interval 13.00-13.30, Second Session 13.30-17.00
|Match days
|14 September 2024 - day (50-over match)
