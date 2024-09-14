Matches (17)
CPL 2024 (2)
AFG vs NZ (1)
Duleep Trophy (2)
Champions One-Day Cup (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
SA v SL [A-Team] (1)
ENG v AUS (1)

SE Stars vs Vipers, Semi-Final 2 at Beckenham, RHF Trophy, Sep 14 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Semi-Final 2, Beckenham, September 14, 2024, Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy
South East Stars FlagSouth East Stars
Southern Vipers FlagSouthern Vipers
Tomorrow
9:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Match details
Kent County Cricket Ground, Beckenham
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)9.30 start, First Session 09.30-13.00, Interval 13.00-13.30, Second Session 13.30-17.00
Match days14 September 2024 - day (50-over match)
Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy

TeamMWLPTNRR
ND1494410.097
SES1495400.246
VP1476340.534
SUNR147634-0.122
BLZ147631-0.176
THDER145825-0.013
CS145825-0.299
WS1441018-0.211
