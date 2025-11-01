Ranji blog: Nair hits double-ton; Vidarbha boss TN

After racking up scores of 183 and 176 in the first two rounds, opener Aman Mokhade brings up a half-century against TN in Coimbatore with a neatly whipped single on the back foot to the midwicket region off Sai Kishore. Vidarbha are without Danish Malewar, Yash Rathod and Atharva Taide - all are injured - but they still have depth and Mokhade is a shining example of it. He has been comfortable against both pace and spin on a Coimbatore surface that has been offering some turn and variable bounce. Mokhade has hit six fours so far, with the pick of them being a flat, hard sweep off Sai Kishore. Mokhade looks good for another big one. Ominous signs for TN, who were run ragged by Nagaland in the previous round.