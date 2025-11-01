Ranji blog: Nair hits double-ton; Vidarbha boss TN

Live
Ranji blog: Nair hits double-ton; Vidarbha boss TNBy Deivarayan Muthu
Quick recap
Elite Group A
Rasheed, bowlers keep Andhra on top vs Odisha in Cuttack
Mohan double-ton powers Jharkhand vs Nagaland in Ranchi
No play possible between Baroda and UP in wet Vadodara
Defending champs Vidarbha boss TN in Coimbatore
Elite Group B
Saurashtra off to a quick start vs Maharashtra in wet Nasik
Prabhudessai fifty buoys Goa against Punjab in New Chandigarh
Bhatia, Venkatesh Iyer boost MP vs Chandigarh in Indore
Nair, Smaran hit double-tons for Karnataka vs Kerala in Mangalapuram
Elite Group C
Gharami tons up for Bengal vs Tripura on another rain-hit day in Agartala
Railways vs Assam: another rain-hit day in Guwahati
Gujarat, Haryana battle for first-innings advantage in Ahmedabad
Services collapse vs Uttarakhand in Delhi
Elite Group D
Khajuria 190 counters Ravi Kiran's seven-for in J&K vs Chhattisgarh in Raipur
Puducherry pull ahead with Rohera's ton vs Delhi in Delhi
Rajasthan build lead with Hooda's ton vs Mumbai in Jaipur
Milind 94* rallies Hyderabad against HP in Nadaun
Puducherry challenge Delhi
After dismissing Delhi for 294, Puducherry are aiming to take the first-innings lead in Delhi. Ajay Rohera, the former MP keeper-batter, has led the way for Puducherry with a century. It's his first first-class century since his 267* on debut for MP vs Hyderabad in Indore in 2018. Puducherry are less than 70 runs away from the first-innings lead.
Hooda helps Rajasthan take the lead
Hooda had a rough IPL season with CSK, but he's back to business in the Ranji Trophy. He brings up his second hundred in three games this season and makes Mumbai toil in Jaipur. Kartik Sharma, who may be on the radar of IPL franchises, has run away to a quick start. Rajasthan are 312 for 4 in response to Mumbai's 254.
Smaran double-century
Smaran emulates Nair in scoring a double-century. He gets to the landmark off 358 balls, with 15 fours and three sixes. Karnataka are moving towards 600 against Kerala in Mangalapuram. They're looking to bat once and bat big. Will the twin double-hundreds translate into an outright win for Karnataka?
Rajasthan close to parity
Debutant Sachin Yadav has fallen short of a century by eight runs. Run out by Musheer Khan, but Deepak Hooda and keeper-batter Kunal Singh Rathore have dragged Rajasthan closer to parity against Mumbai in Jaipur. Rajasthan are now just 21 runs away from grabbing the first-innings lead. Deshpande is the only Mumbai bowler to have taken a wicket. It's been hard work for the domestic giants.
Haryana trigger Gujarat collapse
After being on 76 for 2, Gujarat have subsided to 142 for 7 against Haryana in Ahmedabad. Opener Aarya Desai's dismissal has triggered a slide. The spinners have done the job for Haryana. Nishant Sindhu, Nikhil Kashyap and Parth Vats share five wickets among them at the Gujarat college cricket ground.
Watch out for Vats, a left-arm spin-bowling allrounder. The 21-year-old bagged the Player-of-the-match awards in his first two Ranji games.
Jayant Yadav has moved away from Haryana, but there's a new allrounder emerging. Sindhu also has a lot of potential and has been on the India A radar.
Bhatia ton drives MP
MP were 68 for 3 against Chandigarh in Indore when Harpreet Singh Bhatia had walked out to bat. He then watched them slip further to 80 for 4. He responded by adding 141 with Venkatesh Iyer, who scored 65 before falling lbw. Bhatia, though, has pressed onto make a century. MP are moving towards 300, with five wickets in hand. Jagjit Singh Sandhu has picked up three wickets for Chandigarh.
Another double-centurion: Shikhar Mohan
Folks, we have another double-centurion in this round: Jharkhand's Shikhar Mohan. He has got to the landmark off 298 balls against Nagaland in Ranchi. With Ishan Kishan away with the India A side - he was added to the side as cover for the injured Jagadeesan - Mohan has stepped up for Jharkhand. This double follows his 60 against defending champs Vidarbha in the previous round in Nagpur. He was a prolific scorer for Jharkhand at age-group level. He is now making a smooth transition into the Ranji Trophy. Virat Singh is gone for 105 but Kumar Kushagra is keeping Mohan good company.
Nair falls for 233
Finally, some respite for Kerala in Mangalapuram. NP Basil stops Karun Nair's knock on 233 off 389 balls in the afternoon session. It ends a massive 343-run stand with Smaran, who has crossed 150. Abhinav Manohar has joined Nair in the middle, with Karnataka approaching 500. They're aiming to bat once, bat big, and push for an innings win.
Mokhade fifty
After racking up scores of 183 and 176 in the first two rounds, opener Aman Mokhade brings up a half-century against TN in Coimbatore with a neatly whipped single on the back foot to the midwicket region off Sai Kishore. Vidarbha are without Danish Malewar, Yash Rathod and Atharva Taide - all are injured - but they still have depth and Mokhade is a shining example of it. He has been comfortable against both pace and spin on a Coimbatore surface that has been offering some turn and variable bounce. Mokhade has hit six fours so far, with the pick of them being a flat, hard sweep off Sai Kishore. Mokhade looks good for another big one. Ominous signs for TN, who were run ragged by Nagaland in the previous round.
No double-hundred for Khajuria
Joy for Karun Nair in Mangalapuram. Disappointment for Khajuria in Raipur. The Jammu and Kashmir opener has been dismissed ten short of his double-hundred. Spinner Aditya Sarwate has bowled him for 190 off 344 balls. J&K are 350 for 9 against Chhattisgarh. Ravi Kiran has been the pick of the bowlers for the hosts, claiming seven wickets so far.
Nair double-ton!
There's no stopping Karun Nair in Indian domestic cricket. He has converted his second successive 150-plus score into a double-hundred against Kerala in Mangalapuram. This is his fifth first-class double-century and third since 2024.
Along the way, Nair has also crossed 9,000 first-class runs. He is the sixth Karnataka player to the landmark after Rahul Dravid, G Vishwanath, Brijesh Patel, Syed Kirmani, and Robin Uthappa. It's been a rousing homecoming for Nair after his stint with Ranji champions Vidarbha.
Left out of the India and India A squads, he serves another reminder to the selectors. Nair believes that he "deserves" to be part of India's Test team
“Obviously, it is quite disappointing, but I know that I deserve to be there after the last two years I have had," Nair told reporters during the last round. "People might have their own opinions, but for me personally, I can have my own. My own opinion is that I deserve a lot better."
At the other end, Smaran is also going strong and is moving towards his 150. Karnataka continue to boss Kerala in Mangalapuram.
No hundred for Gandhi
Tripura captain Murasingh denies Gandhi a maiden first-class hundred. Gharami, meanwhile, is seven runs away from the landmark. Bengal may need to beat both Tripura and the weather if they are to post an outright win in this round.
Rajasthan make Mumbai toil
Despite being depleted by the absence of some of their stars, Rajasthan continue to challenge Mumbai in Jaipur. They're now eyeing the first-innings lead after Mumbai suffered a collapse and were eventually dismissed for 254. In reply, Rajasthan are 124 for 1 at lunch on day two. Deshpande trapped Tomar lbw early but debutant Sachin Yadav and captain Mahipal Lomror have been steady since. Sachin has passed fifty on his first-class debut against the domestic giants.
Wet Nasik keeps Shaw waiting
Four sessions in, no play possible in wet Nasik. The wait to watch Shaw and Gaikwad continues. An inspection has been scheduled for 1pm local time.
Andhra in control against Odisha
From an overnight 222 for 3, Andhra have pulled ahead to 333 for 5 at lunch on day two. No.3 Shaik Rasheed has held firm for his team in Cuttack, and is now six runs away from a century. Bharat fell short of the landmark yesterday. Can Rasheed get to it today? Sambit Baral has been the pick of the bowlers for Odisha, returning 2 for 46 in 20 overs.
Bhatia, Venkatesh Iyer prop up MP
From an overnight 64 for 1, MP slumped to 80 for 4 on the second morning, but Harpreet Singh Bhatia and Venkatesh Iyer have struck up an unbroken half-century stand to help the hosts recover in Indore against Chandigarh.
Bhatia has passed fifty while Iyer is currently on 25 off 51 balls. Jagjit Singh Sandhu has taken three of the four MP wickets to fall.
Bhute triggers TN collapse
No Yash Thakur? No problem for Vidarbha. Nachiket Bhute steps up with a five-wicket haul and has TN collapsing from an overnight 252 for 2 to 291. He has been impressive with his induckers - both against right-handers and lefties.
Shahrukh Khan whacked him over long-on for six earlier in the morning, but he bounced back and got one skid through his defences. It kept low and surpised SRK. The variable bounce on offer will keep TN's bowlers interested.
Services dismiss Uttarakhand for 257
Arjun Sharma, the left-arm spinner, who took one of the two hat-tricks in the shortest Ranji game, in the previous round, comes away with a four-wicket haul in this round. Vikas Yadav, the other left-arm spinner, grabs five as Services bowl Uttarakhand out for 257 in 110.2 overs in Delhi. Services have been the early pace-setters in Group C, with 13 points from two matches so far. No team has as many points across groups
Rain clears in Agartala
Ravi Kiran's seven-for dents J&K
Chhattisgarh professional Ravi Kiran, the former Hyderabad seamer, has claimed seven of the eight Jammu & Kashmir wickets to fall in Raipur; allrounder Ajay Mandal took the other wicket. Ravi Kiran is putting in a big shift.
Auqib Nabi, who clattered a maiden fifty in the previous round, is gone for 6 here. Khajura, the opener, however has crossed a century and is batting on amid the slide.
Nair, Smaran keep going for Karnataka
Left out of India's Test side after the England tour, Karun Nair has returned to his home state, Karnataka, and knocked off back-to-back 150-plus scores. He ran out of partners against Goa in Shimoga in the previous round, but he's found ample support in this round. At the other end, R Smaran is also going strong after notching up a century of his own. This is Smaran's third first-class ton in his 11th match.
Shashank Kishore caught up with Smaran earlier this year
Who is Sanat Sangwan?
Delhi's Sanat Sangwan is currently the highest run-getter in this Ranji season, with 446 runs in five innings at an average of 111.50. These are his scores: 211*, 56, 79, 1 and 99 in this round.
Here's Daya Sagar with a lowdown on Delhi's new run machine: Sanat Sangwan, who comes from Delhi’s famous Sonnet Club, is a left-handed opening batter. Unlike many young players in modern-day cricket, he is a classical batter who enjoys spending time at the crease. He has performed well for Delhi in every age-group category since Under-16 cricket and earned his place in Delhi’s Ranji Trophy team last season.
In his second Ranji match, he played a match-saving knock of 83 runs off 231 balls against Tamil Nadu when, after enforcing the follow-on, Tamil Nadu’s bowlers, led by Washington Sundar, were making life tough for Delhi batters on a deteriorating fourth day track. That innings was a fine example of his determination and character, showing that he can play the long innings in red-ball cricket.
After scoring 385 runs in 11 innings at an average of 38.50 in the previous Ranji season, Sangwan has been in red-hot form this season. After the day’s play, he said, “Getting out on 99 didn’t feel good, but it felt nice to spend time on a green pitch where the ball was moving around. My aim was to hold one end and bat throughout the day. In red-ball cricket, there’s very little room for mistakes. I try to minimise those mistakes and play as long as possible.”
What are Vidarbha up to?
Vidarbha have struck twice within the first half hour on day two in Coimbatore, dismissing both overnight batters B Indrajith and M Shahrukh Khan. Bhute has got rid of both batters with induckers. The one to Shahrukh, in particular, shot low and left him surprised. It shot low from a length. Indrajith was bowled off an inside edge from a similar length. No century for him. He has to go for 96. TN slip to 271 for 6 on the second morning. Captain Sai Kishore joins allrounder Mohamed Ali in the middle.
Former Tripura player Rajesh Banik dies in road accident
Former Tripura allrounder Rajesh Banik has died in a road accident at Anandanagar in west Tripura, PTI has reported.
He was 40 and is survived by his father, mother and brother. Banik, who made his Ranji Trophy debut for Tripura in the 2002-03 season, was among the state’s leading cricketers of his time and later served as a selector for the Under-16 state team.
Born on December 12, 1984, Banik was a right-hand batter and occasional legspinner. He went on to play 42 first-class matches, all for Tripura, scoring 1469 runs at an average of 19.32, and also scored 378 runs in 24 List A matches and 203 runs in 18 T20s, all between the 2001-02 and 2017-18 seasons.
A contemporary of Irfan Pathan and Ambati Rayudu, Banik was their team-mate in the India Under-15 team in the Asian Cricket Council Under-15 tournament in Kuala Lumpur in 2000 and also toured England with the India Under-15s the same year where, again, Rayudu and Pathan were among his colleagues.
The Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) paid tribute to the former cricketer. “This is very unfortunate that we have lost a talented cricketer and selector of the Under-16 cricket team. We are shocked. May his soul rest in peace,” TCA secretary Subarata Dey told reporters.
Mohan, Virat steady Jharkhand
Jharkhand had lost two early wickets on day one - and were without their regular captain Ishan Kishan - but they have recovered well, thanks to opener Shikhar Mohan's half-century. He has got there in 106 balls, with seven fours. After managing 10 on debut against TN, he has crafted back-to-back fifties against Vidarbha and now Nagaland. Stand-in captain Virat Singh is keeping him good company.
Wet Agartala extends Bengal's wait
Overnight rains have resulted in a wet outfield in Agartala. Sudip Gharami and Habib Gandhi have to wait even further for their centuries. Bengal's overnight score: 171 for 1 in 60 overs, with Gharami on 70* and Gandhi on 82*
Welcome to day 2
Hello and welcome to ESPNcricinfo's coverage of the second day of the third round of the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy. Veteran Karun Nair seems unstoppable - he's eyeing up a double-century - while some youngsters are also making the step up to this level. Former India Under-19 World Cup-winning captain Uday Saharan marked his captaincy debut for Punjab with a ton while rookie Rajasthan fast bowler Ashok Sharma sliced through Mumbai's middle order. TN's Pradosh Ranjan Paul, meanwhile, stood up to defending champions Vidarbha and made a fine hundred on the opening day. What does day two have in store for us?
Elite Group A
Bharat, Reddy score fifties for Andhra vs Odisha in Cuttack
No play possible on first day between Baroda and UP in wet Vadodara
Back-to-back tons for Paul as TN claim opening-day honours vs Vidarbha in Coimbatore
Nagaland strike twice vs Jharkhand on rain-hit day in Ranchi
Elite Group B
First day washed out between Maharashtra and Saurashtra in Nasik
Saharan marks captaincy debut with ton for Punjab vs Goa in New Chandigarh
Back-to-back tons for Karun Nair as Karnataka thrive vs Kerala in Mangalapuram
Rain, bad light hold sway in MP-Chandigarh fixture in Indore
Elite Group C
Gharami, Gandhi fifties drive Bengal vs Tripura in Agartala
Only nine overs possible in Assam-Railways clash in Guwahati
First day washed out between Gujarat and Haryana in Ahmedabad
Rawat, Suchith prop up Uttarakhand against Services in Delhi
Elite Group D
Khajuria, Dogra fifties boost J&K against Chhattisgarh in Raipur
Sangwan 99 leads Delhi's progress against Puducherry in Delhi
Mumbai collapse after Jaiswal's fifty against Rajasthan in Jaipur
Vasisht's ton rallies HP against Hyderabad in Nadaun
Captain Saharan tons up
Taking over captaincy from Naman Dhir, Uday Saharan revives Punjab with a century against Goa in New Chandigarh. Despite wickets falling around him - Punjab have lost five wickets so far - Saharan held firm for Punjab, blunting Goa's attack after they had made early inroads. First first-class hundred for Saharan in his fourth innings. After leading India to the Under-19 World Cup title last year, Saharan adds another feather to his cap. Can he keep going for Punjab?
Ambidextrous Akshay Karnewar
Akshay Karnewar is a player with rare skills in Indian domestic cricket. He's an ambidextrous spinners and is a capable batter too. He's bowling left-arm fingerspin to the right-handed B Indrajith and right-arm offspin to the left-handed Pradosh Ranjan Paul in Coimbatore.
Here is one from our archives on Karnewar
Paul, meanwhile has notched up back-to-back tons for TN. He has combined well with Indrajith to snatch the advantage from Vidarbha's grasp.
Rayudu, Vasisht shine in Nadaun
Rohit Rayudu, Ambati Rayudu's cousin, has picked up three wickets with his offspin for Hyderabad to expose HP's lower order in Nadaun. Rohit was in excellent form in the pre-season Buchi Babu tournament, which Hyderabad won in Chennai. Tanay Thyagarajan, the left-arm fingerspinner, has done his bit by taking two wickets. HP were 212 for 7, and have now moved past 250 wuthout losing further wickets. Akash Vasisht, who has been part of Rajasthan Royals in the past, is holding HP's innings together.
Paul and Indrajith boost TN
Both Pradosh Ranjan Paul and B Indrajith are out of the India A reckoning. Both batters didn't have great Ranji seasons in 2024-25. They have now joined forces against Ranji champs Vidarbha in Coimbatore to remind us that they can be good enough for the next level, but they need to be more consistent, especially with the competition for spots heating up.
Paul, especially, has hit consistency this season. After scoring a career-best 201* against Nagaland in the previous round, Paul is approaching another century in this round. Indrajith has also passed fifty and is moving towards a ton of his own. The pair has helped TN recover after they were reduced to 73 for 3 in the morning session.
Sure, Karnewar bowled Andre Siddarth with a beauty but are Vidarbha missing their premier spinner Harsh Dubey? Dubey is currently with the India A side in Bengaluru.
He is familiar with a number of TN players, thanks to his stints in Chennai's robust first-division league. Paul, in fact, used to be Dubey's team-mate at Vijay CC.
All eyes on Shami
Nagaland continue to impress
After making TN grind for the first-innings lead in the previous round in Bengaluru, Nagaland have made early inroads against Jharkhand in Ranchi. After a delayed start, they dismissed Sharandeep Singh and Kumar Suraj, leaving Jharkhand at 49 for 2 in the 15th over. Nagaland continue to show that they belong to the Elite Group.
In the absence of Ishan Kishan, who was belatedly called up to the India A team as cover for the injured N Jagadeesan, Virat Singh leads Jharkhand in this round. The hosts need their captain to step up with the bat too, especially after the early wobble.
There's no stopping Karun Nair
Another game, another rescue act from Karun Nair. He walked into bat after Karnataka were reduced to 13 for 2 within eight overs. Nair has now brought up a century, with support from KL Shrijith and R Smaran. This is Nair's second successive century and third fifty-plus score in four Ranji innings since returning to his home state, Karnataka, from Vidarbha. He has made Kerala's attack toil away in Mangalapuram.
Bad light holds up Bengal's march
Bengal make slow but steady progress against Tripura in Agartala until bad light intervenes. They are 171 for 1 in 60 overs, with Gharami on 70* and Gandhi on 82*. After posting twin fifties against Gujarat at Eden Gardens in the previous round, Gharami is looking for his first hundred of the season. But both Gharami and Gandhi will have to wait for their landmarks. Murasingh has cycled through his bowling options, with only seamer Abhijit Sarkar managing a wicket so far.
No fifty for Musheer as Mumbai slump further
Musheer Khan falls just short of the landmark. Gone for 49 off 131 balls. Jaiswal's wicket has triggered a collapse as Mumbai go from 100 for 0 to 156 for 6. Rookie fast bowler Ashok Sharma has been responsible for three of those wickets in Jaipur.
Mumbai, however, still have batting depth in the form of captain Shardul Thakur, Shams Mulani and Himanshu Singh. Count Mumbai's lower order out at your own peril.
Ashok Sharma carves up Mumbai middle order
In the absence of Deepak Chahar and Khaleel Ahmed, rookie fast bowler Ashok Sharma has grabbed his chance for Rajasthan, taking out Ajinkya Rahane, Sarfaraz Khan and Siddhesh Lad in Jaipur. He has had all three batters caught by keeper Kunal Singh Rathore. Both the bowler and the keeper are part of Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.
Ashok hails from Rampura village near Jaipur and caught the attention of Dishant Yagnik, who was part of RR's coaching staff, with his sharp pace. After a stint as a net bowler with RR, he broke into their main squad. Ashok has also had a stint with KKR in the IPL.
Mumbai go from 100 for 0 to 150 for 5 in Jaipur. Musheer Khan, meanwhile, has managed to stick around amid the slump. He's on 46* off 125 balls.
Another fifty for Nair
It's been a happy homecoming for Karun Nair. Since his return to Karnataka from Vidarbha, he has posted scores of 73, 8, 174*, and now 50* off 107 balls, with five fours and a six.
Allrounder B Aparajith, though, gets KL Shrijith at the other end for 65 off 110 balls, ending a 123-run stand with Nair. R Smaran, another bright talent, has joined Nair in the middle against Kerala in Mangalapuram.
Fifty for KS Bharat
Andhra have started well against Odisha in Cuttack, with KS Bharat and Abhishek Reddy striking up an unbroken century stand for the first wicket. While Bharat has notched up his third fifty-plus score this season, Reddy is working his way towards his first fifty of the season.
Earlier this year, Bharat went to the UK to play amateur cricket to keep himself busy after finding no takers during IPL 2025.
Even that stint only happened to come to him by chance. With Vidarbha's Apoorv Wankhade unable to secure a visa, because he hadn't played enough first-class cricket to qualify, Ollie Steele, captain of Dulwich (the club Bharat played for), rang up an agency that has a good database of available overseas players. It's during this process that they'd identified that Bharat had played enough games to qualify. Bharat ended up obtaining the visa and upon return to India, he had a strike rate of 183.19 across six innings in the Andhra Premier League. He then started the Ranji Trophy strongly under a new coach, Gary Stead. Will he attract a bid in the upcoming IPL mini-auction?
Stumps - Updates only • Starts 4:00 AM
Mumbai
254
Rajasthan
(94 ov) 337/4
Day 2 - Rajasthan lead by 83 runs.
Just before lunch in Jaipur, Mumbai lose Yashasvi Jaiswal for 67 off 97 balls. He falls after hitting eight fours and a six. In the absence of Deepak Chahar (injured) and Khaleel (India A duty), Aniket Choudhary has stepped up with a spell of 9-3-15-1. Some joy for Rajasthan before the break.
Vidarbha claim early honours
Stumps - Updates only • Starts 4:00 AM
Tamil Nadu
291
Vidarbha
(68 ov) 211/2
Day 2 - Vidarbha trail by 80 runs.
Ranji champs Vidarbha continue to chip away at TN in Coimbatore. Just before lunch, Akshay Karnewar castles C Andre Siddarth with a terrific delivery. He ventures wide of the crease, gets it to drift towards middle. Karnewar tricks Siddarth into playing for the inward drift, but the ball turns away sharply past the outside edge near the shoulder of the bat to hit the top of off. Dream delivery for a left-arm spinner. Karnewar, btw, is a unique talent who can also bowl right-arm offspin. TN are 81 for 3 at lunch. Pradosh Ranjan Paul, who struck a double-century in the previous round, is unbeaten on 38 off 83 balls.
Jayant cuts Arya's innings short
There was no room at the top for Priyansh Arya. But he started brightly from No.4. He ran away to 40 off 28 balls but Puducherry's professional Jayant Yadav stops him in his tracks. Gone for 40 off 30 balls.
Shrijith, Nair prop up Karnataka
Karnataka lost both their openers inside eight overs, but KL Shrijith and Karun Nair have countered those early strikes in Mangalapuram, Kerala's newest Ranji venue. After bagging a duck against Goa in the previous round, Shrijith has rattled away to a fifty off 76 balls. He's a serious talent and is seen as an all-format player for Karnataka.
Shashank Kishore caught up with Shrijith earlier this year. Here is Shrijith's story.
At the other end, Nair is firm and is moving to a fifty of his own, albeit at a slower pace.
Jaiswal fifty
India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has tuned up for the upcoming home Test series against SA with a half-century off 80 balls for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy.
Jaiswal had started slowly - he was on 1 off 16 balls at one point - but has picked up the pace since. This is Jaiswal's first appearance for Mumbai since re-committing to the team in May, after he had initially sought an NOC to play for Goa.
Musheer Khan has also bedded in against a depleted Rajasthan attack in Jaipur. Deepak Chahar is reportedly out with injury while Khaleel Ahmed and Manav Suthar are on India A duty in Bengaluru.
Rahul Chahar, though, is in for his first game of the Ranji season after grabbing a match haul of ten wickets for Surrey in September.
Bengal slow but steady
After being asked to bat first by Tripura in Agartala, Bengal have been slow but steady, reaching 68 for 1 in 29 overs. They are without their regular captain Abhimanyu Easwaran, who will feature in the second four-dayer against SA A, and they lost Kazi Junaid Safi for a duck in the second over, but Sudip Gharami and Shakir Habib Gandhi have stabilised Bengal's innings since.
Bengal have started the season well, posting two outright victories in two (completed) games so far.
Punjab wobble against Goa
After opting first against Goa in New Chandigarh, Punjab find themselves at 35 for 2 in 16 overs. Punjab have lost both openers Harnoor Singh and Prabhsimran Singh.
Harnoor had marked his Ranji Trophy debut for Punjab with 170 against last season's runners-up Kerala in the previous round. But not much joy for him in this round, at least in the first innings. He's gone for 9 off 29 balls. Former Karnataka seamer V Koushik and Deepraj Gaonkar have struck for Goa. New captain Uday Saharan and his predecessor Naman Dhir are aiming to repair Punjab's innings.
Karnataka need another rescue act from Nair
After opting to bat against Kerala in Mangalapuram, Karnataka have stumbled to 13 for 2 in the eighth over. Both Mayank Agarwal (5) and KV Aneesh (8) are gone. Keeper-batter Shrijith is joined by Karun Nair in the middle.
Nair has made a rousing return to his home state from Vidarbha, making scores of 73, 8 and 174* in this season before today. Karnataka need another big knock from him as they look for their first outright win in this season.
IPL and DPL star Priyansh Arya has been handed his Ranji Trophy debut at home in Delhi against Puducherry. But he's been listed to bat in the middle order.
Arpit Rana has been trapped lbw by Abin Mathew for a duck. Sanat Sangwan, the other opener, is still around but is yet to open his account. Delhi are 6 for 1 in 6 overs.
In the absence of Ayush Badoni, who is with the India A side in Bengaluru, Yash Dhull has taken over the captaincy for Delhi. Fast bowler Simarjeet Singh is back in the XI in place of Navdeep Saini
Jaiswal off to a cautious start
India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has slotted in at the top for Mumbai, in place of Angkrish Raghuvanshi. He has started cautiously and is currently on 1 off 16 balls. Musheer Khan has retained his spot at the top. Mumbai are 7 for 0 in the five overs against Rajasthan in Jaipur.
Vidarbha strike early too
Vidarbha, the defending champions, strike in the first over in Coimbatore. TN opener R Vimal Khumar gifts his wicket to seamer Nachiket Bhute on his 26th birthday. He's strangled down the leg side. Inswinger, veering down the leg side, Vimal fiddles with it and tickles it behind to Wadkar, the captain and keeper.
Both Vidarbha and TN are dealing with injuries and unavailability of key players. Danish Malewar is reportedly injured while Yash Thakur is with the India A squad for the four-dayer against SA A in Bengaluru.
As for TN, their strike bowler Gurjapneet Singh is out of this round with a niggle while their premier wicketkeeper N Jagadeesan had suffered an injury during training ahead of the India A match in Bengaluru. Rookie keeper SR Athish is joined by Pradosh Ranjan Paul in Coimbatore.
Ravi Kiran rocks J&K top order
Chhattisgarh have made an excellent start against J&K in Raipur. Chhattisgarh professional Ravi Kiran opens with a double-wicket maiden. He has sent opener Qamran Iqbal and No.3 Yawer Hassan for ducks. Ravi Kiran is now up against J&K's captain and professional Paras Dogra, who is the highest run-getter among active players in the Ranji Trophy.
Karnataka eye their first outright win
After managing only four points from their first two fixtures, Karnataka are eyeing their first outright victory this season. They have shaken things up against Kerala in Mangalapuram. Shikhar Shetty, a left-arm spinner, has played just one first-class match so far while Mohsin Khan, an offspinner, has played three first-class games so far.
Abhinav Mukund talks cricket
Abhinav Mukund earned a reputation as one of the most reliable batters on the domestic circuit, amassing over 10,000 runs in first-class cricket. He also played seven Tests for India. A former TN captain and now a sought-after broadcaster, Mukund sits down with Raunak Kapoor and talks about the many twists in his career.
Welcome to the third round
Hello and welcome to ESPNcricinfo's coverage of the third round of the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy. Yashasvi Jaiswal's return to the Ranji Trophy, in the lead-up to the home Test series against SA, headlines this round. Some of the other stars, including Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan, are with India A for the four-dayer against SA A in Bengaluru, but there's still plenty to look forward to in the Ranji Trophy. Can Mohammed Shami keep up his rhythm and push his case for an India comeback? Can J&K's Auqib Nabi attract the attention of India's selectors? Can defending champs Vidarbha and giants Mumbai stay on top of their groups? Strap in
