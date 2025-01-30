Matches (14)
Sri Lanka vs Australia (1)
IND vs ENG (1)
SA20 (2)
ILT20 (2)
Super Smash (2)
Women's U19 T20 WC (3)
Women's Super Smash (1)
BPL (2)

Super Kings vs Royals, 26th Match at Johannesburg, SA20, Jan 30 2025 - Live Cricket Score

26th Match (D/N), Johannesburg, January 30, 2025, SA20
Joburg Super Kings FlagJoburg Super Kings
Paarl Royals FlagPaarl Royals
Tomorrow
3:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
F du Plessis
10 M • 224 Runs • 28 Avg • 134.93 SR
DP Conway
8 M • 201 Runs • 33.5 Avg • 118.23 SR
LG Pretorius
8 M • 301 Runs • 37.63 Avg • 172 SR
JE Root
8 M • 279 Runs • 55.8 Avg • 140.2 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
GC Viljoen
5 M • 9 Wkts • 7.38 Econ • 10.66 SR
Imran Tahir
9 M • 6 Wkts • 7.63 Econ • 30 SR
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
8 M • 13 Wkts • 6.75 Econ • 14.76 SR
BC Fortuin
9 M • 8 Wkts • 6.14 Econ • 27 SR
JSK
PR
Player
Role
Faf du Plessis (c)
Middle order Batter
Moeen Ali 
Batting Allrounder
Jonny Bairstow 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Doug Bracewell 
Bowler
Nandre Burger 
Bowler
Gerald Coetzee 
Bowler
Devon Conway 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Leus du Plooy 
Middle order Batter
Donovan Ferreira 
Allrounder
Beuran Hendricks 
Bowler
Imran Tahir 
Bowler
Evan Jones 
Batting Allrounder
JP King 
Allrounder
Wihan Lubbe 
Top order Batter
Sibonelo Makhanya 
Middle order Batter
Matheesha Pathirana 
Bowler
Tabraiz Shamsi 
Bowler
Maheesh Theekshana 
Bowler
Hardus Viljoen 
Bowler
David Wiese 
Allrounder
Lizaad Williams 
Bowler
The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)17.30 start, First Session 17.30-19.00, Interval 19.00-19.20, Second Session 19.20-20.50
Match days30 January 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
SA20 News

Maharaj: Super Giants lost 'every powerplay whether batting or bowling'

Last year's losing finalists have been knocked out of the SA20 after just one win in nine games

Paarl Royals hit by Miller niggle; Ngidi absence concern for South Africa

David Miller says "right groin a little tight", while Marcus Stoinis also limps off for DSG

Paarl Royals in playoffs courtesy dominant spin unit, consistent home show

But Bjorn Fortuin warns against counting chickens "too early" after setbacks of the last two seasons

SA20: Klusener wants someone to 'light the fire' and revive DSG's campaign

They have won just one in seven games and need three in three to qualify, but the head coach is confident

South Africa's rash of injured quicks hints at systemic issues for CSA

The imbalance of T20 and Test cricket could be creating workload issues for fast bowlers

SA20

TeamMWLPTNRR
PR871280.274
MICT742211.837
SEC84419-0.143
JSK83415-0.315
PC824140.250
DSG9168-1.481
Full Table