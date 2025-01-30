Matches (14)
Super Kings vs Royals, 26th Match at Johannesburg, SA20, Jan 30 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Super Kings
L
L
L
W
L
Royals
W
W
W
W
W
Ground time: 04:05
batters to watch(Recent stats)
JSK10 M • 224 Runs • 28 Avg • 134.93 SR
JSK8 M • 201 Runs • 33.5 Avg • 118.23 SR
8 M • 301 Runs • 37.63 Avg • 172 SR
PR8 M • 279 Runs • 55.8 Avg • 140.2 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
JSK5 M • 9 Wkts • 7.38 Econ • 10.66 SR
JSK9 M • 6 Wkts • 7.63 Econ • 30 SR
8 M • 13 Wkts • 6.75 Econ • 14.76 SR
9 M • 8 Wkts • 6.14 Econ • 27 SR
Squad
JSK
PR
Player
Role
|Middle order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|17.30 start, First Session 17.30-19.00, Interval 19.00-19.20, Second Session 19.20-20.50
|Match days
|30 January 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Language
English
