MI Cape Town vs Super Giants, 21st Match at Cape Town, SA20, Jan 25 2025 - Live Cricket Score

21st Match (D/N), Cape Town, January 25, 2025, SA20
MI Cape Town FlagMI Cape Town
Durban's Super Giants FlagDurban's Super Giants
Tomorrow
3:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 04:18
batters to watch(Recent stats)
HE van der Dussen
10 M • 327 Runs • 40.88 Avg • 128.74 SR
RD Rickelton
7 M • 290 Runs • 41.43 Avg • 180.12 SR
PWA Mulder
10 M • 233 Runs • 38.83 Avg • 136.25 SR
Q de Kock
10 M • 184 Runs • 23 Avg • 115 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
K Rabada
8 M • 9 Wkts • 8 Econ • 17.66 SR
GF Linde
8 M • 7 Wkts • 8.46 Econ • 20.57 SR
KA Maharaj
9 M • 10 Wkts • 6.79 Econ • 20.4 SR
Noor Ahmad
6 M • 9 Wkts • 6.82 Econ • 14.66 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
MICT
DSG
Player
Role
Rashid Khan (c)
Bowling Allrounder
Azmatullah Omarzai 
Allrounder
Chris Benjamin 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Corbin Bosch 
Allrounder
Trent Boult 
Bowler
Dewald Brevis 
Batting Allrounder
Connor Esterhuizen 
Top order Batter
Reeza Hendricks 
Opening Batter
Colin Ingram 
Top order Batter
Thomas Kaber 
Allrounder
George Linde 
Allrounder
Tristan Luus 
-
Dane Piedt 
Bowler
Delano Potgieter 
Middle order Batter
Kagiso Rabada 
Bowler
Ryan Rickelton 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Nuwan Thushara 
Bowler
Rassie van der Dussen 
Top order Batter
Match details
Newlands, Cape Town
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)17.30 start, First Session 17.30-19.00, Interval 19.00-19.20, Second Session 19.20-20.50
Match days25 January 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Language
English
SA20 News

South Africa's rash of injured quicks hints at systemic issues for CSA

The imbalance of T20 and Test cricket could be creating workload issues for fast bowlers

Ryan Rickelton, the new showstopper at Newlands

Between the Test match 259 and his SA20 heroics for MI Cape Town, Ryan Rickelton evolved into the all-format player he always wanted to be

Coetzee ruled out of SA20 but CSA still hopeful

With Burger, Williams and Nortje also injured, SA may need to dig deep into their reserves to fill a fast-bowling position for the Champions Trophy

Rassie van der Dussen consciously evolves his white-ball game amid injury scare

MI Cape Town batter sustained injury while fielding in SA20 on Wednesday

Back injury rules Nortje out of Champions Trophy

The fast bowler will miss the remainder of the SA20 season as well

SA20

TeamMWLPTNRR
PR651200.248
MICT632161.672
SEC633150.065
JSK52210-0.162
PC6139-0.283
DSG7148-1.521
Full Table