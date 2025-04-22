Matches (18)
Zim Academy vs Scotland XI, Tour Match at Harare, ZIM vs SCOT, Apr 22 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Live
Tour Match, Harare, April 22, 2025, Scotland tour of Zimbabwe
(12.5/50 ov, T:142) 72/2
Scotland XI need 70 runs from 37.1 overs.
Current RR: 5.61
• Required RR: 1.88
• Last 5 ov (RR): 40/1 (8.00)
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 5 ovs
(rhb)
|25
|26
|4
|0
|96.15
|3 (3b)
|9 (9b)
(rhb)
|10
|9
|2
|0
|111.11
|10 (6b)
|10 (9b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
|1.5
|0
|17
|1
|9.27
|3
|3
|0
|-
|1
|0
|6
|0
|6.00
|4
|1
|0
|-
Last Bat: Brandon McMullen 26 (29b) • FOW: 54/2 (10.3 Ov)
Match centre Ground time: 13:50
12.5
1
Senzere to McCreath, 1 run
12.4
•
Senzere to McCreath, no run
12.3
1
Senzere to McBride, 1 run
12.2
1
Senzere to McCreath, 1 run
12.1
1
Senzere to McBride, 1 run
end of over 126 runs
SCOT: 68/2CRR: 5.66 • RRR: 1.94
Finlay McCreath8 (6b 2x4)
Christopher McBride23 (24b 4x4)
Ryan Moyo 1-0-6-0
Brandon Senzere 1-0-13-1
11.6
•
Moyo to McCreath, no run
11.5
•
Moyo to McCreath, no run
11.4
•
Moyo to McCreath, no run
11.3
1
Moyo to McBride, 1 run
11.2
4
Moyo to McBride, FOUR runs
11.2
1w
Moyo to McBride, 1 wide
11.1
•
Moyo to McBride, no run
end of over 1113 runs • 1 wicket
SCOT: 62/2CRR: 5.63 • RRR: 2.05
Finlay McCreath8 (3b 2x4)
Christopher McBride18 (21b 3x4)
Brandon Senzere 1-0-13-1
Arinesto Vezha 5-0-21-0
10.6
4
Senzere to McCreath, FOUR runs
10.5
4
Senzere to McCreath, FOUR runs
10.4
•
Senzere to McCreath, no run
10.3
W
Senzere to McMullen, OUT
Brandon McMullen b Senzere 26 (29b 4x4 0x6) SR: 89.65
10.2
4
Senzere to McMullen, FOUR runs
10.1
1
Senzere to McBride, 1 run
end of over 105 runs
SCOT: 49/1CRR: 4.90 • RRR: 2.32
Brandon McMullen22 (27b 3x4)
Christopher McBride17 (20b 3x4)
Arinesto Vezha 5-0-21-0
Newman Nyamhuri 5-0-27-1
9.6
•
Vezha to McMullen, no run
9.5
4
Vezha to McMullen, FOUR runs
Match details
|Harare Sports Club
|Toss
|Scotland XI, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|22 April 2025 - day (50-over match)
|Umpires
Scotland XI Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|bowled
|7
|13
|not out
|25
|26
|bowled
|26
|29
|not out
|10
|9
|Extras
|(lb 1, w 3)
|Total
|72(2 wkts; 12.5 ovs)
<1 / 2>