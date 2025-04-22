Matches (18)
Zim Academy vs Scotland XI, Tour Match at Harare, ZIM vs SCOT, Apr 22 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Live
Tour Match, Harare, April 22, 2025, Scotland tour of Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe Cricket Academy FlagZimbabwe Cricket Academy
141
Scotland XI FlagScotland XI
(12.5/50 ov, T:142) 72/2

Scotland XI need 70 runs from 37.1 overs.

Current RR: 5.61
 • Required RR: 1.88
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 40/1 (8.00)
Live
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 ovs
Christopher McBride* 
(rhb)
25264096.153 (3b)9 (9b)
Finlay McCreath 
(rhb)
10920111.1110 (6b)10 (9b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Brandon Senzere 
1.501719.27330-
Ryan Moyo 
10606.00410-
 Last BatBrandon McMullen 26 (29b) FOW54/2 (10.3 Ov)
1
1
1
1
12th
1
4
1w
11th
4
4
W
4
1
10th
4
1
9th
4
4
1w
2
Match centre Ground time: 13:50
12.5
1
Senzere to McCreath, 1 run
12.4
Senzere to McCreath, no run
12.3
1
Senzere to McBride, 1 run
12.2
1
Senzere to McCreath, 1 run
12.1
1
Senzere to McBride, 1 run
end of over 126 runs
SCOT: 68/2CRR: 5.66 RRR: 1.94
Finlay McCreath8 (6b 2x4)
Christopher McBride23 (24b 4x4)
Ryan Moyo 1-0-6-0
Brandon Senzere 1-0-13-1
11.6
Moyo to McCreath, no run
11.5
Moyo to McCreath, no run
11.4
Moyo to McCreath, no run
11.3
1
Moyo to McBride, 1 run
11.2
4
Moyo to McBride, FOUR runs
11.2
1w
Moyo to McBride, 1 wide
11.1
Moyo to McBride, no run
end of over 1113 runs • 1 wicket
SCOT: 62/2CRR: 5.63 RRR: 2.05
Finlay McCreath8 (3b 2x4)
Christopher McBride18 (21b 3x4)
Brandon Senzere 1-0-13-1
Arinesto Vezha 5-0-21-0
10.6
4
Senzere to McCreath, FOUR runs
10.5
4
Senzere to McCreath, FOUR runs
10.4
Senzere to McCreath, no run
10.3
W
Senzere to McMullen, OUT
Brandon McMullen b Senzere 26 (29b 4x4 0x6) SR: 89.65
10.2
4
Senzere to McMullen, FOUR runs
10.1
1
Senzere to McBride, 1 run
end of over 105 runs
SCOT: 49/1CRR: 4.90 RRR: 2.32
Brandon McMullen22 (27b 3x4)
Christopher McBride17 (20b 3x4)
Arinesto Vezha 5-0-21-0
Newman Nyamhuri 5-0-27-1
9.6
Vezha to McMullen, no run
9.5
4
Vezha to McMullen, FOUR runs
Read full commentary
Commentary Feedback
Worm
Zim Academy
Scotland XI
05101520253035020406080100120140OVERSRUNS
Match details
Harare Sports Club
TossScotland XI, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Match days22 April 2025 - day (50-over match)
Umpires
Zimbabwe
Oscar Tafirenyika
Zimbabwe
Tafadzwa Musakwa
Scotland XI Innings
Player NameRB
HG Munsey
bowled713
CM McBride
not out2526
B McMullen
bowled2629
FDW McCreath
not out109
Extras(lb 1, w 3)
Total72(2 wkts; 12.5 ovs)
<1 / 2>