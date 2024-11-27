South Africa bowl, Tryon back for hosts; England bring in Filer

Toss South Africa chose to bowl vs England
South Africa opted to chase after winning the toss in Benoni. The hosts are 1-0 down in the series after losing the opener in East London on Sunday.
Chloe Tryon
was available to return, having missed the first T20I after being delayed on her return from the WBBL, while Faye Tunnicliffe
came in for her first international appearance in more than three years. Sune Luus and Anneke Bosch were the players to drop out.
England made one change to their XI, bringing in the extra pace of Lauren Filer
for Lauren Bell to supplement their three frontline spinners, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean and Sarah Glenn.
South Africa: 1 Laura Wolfvaardt, 2 Tamzin Brits, 3 Faye Tunnicliffe, 4 Annerie Derckson, 5 Chloe Tryon, 6 Nondumiso Shangase, 7 Nadine de Klerk, 8 Sinolo Jafta, 9 Eliz-Mari Marx, 10 Nonkululeko Mlaba, 11 Ayanda Hlubi
England: 1 Danni Wyatt-Hodge, 2 Maia Bouchier, 3 Sophia Dunkley, 4 Nat Sciver-Brunt, 5 Heather Knight (capt), Amy Jones (wk), 7 Freya Kemp, 8 Sophie Ecclestone, 9 Charlie Dean, 10 Sarah Glenn, 11 Lauren Filer