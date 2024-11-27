Matches (30)
Match delayed by a floodlight failure
2nd T20I (N), Benoni, November 27, 2024, England Women tour of South Africa
SA Women chose to field.

Current RR: 9.22
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 48/0 (9.60)
South Africa bowl, Tryon back for hosts; England bring in Filer

The home side made two changes to their XI as they look to level the series in Benoni

ESPNcricinfo staff
27-Nov-2024 • 52 mins ago
Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer and Lindsay Smith warm up at England training, Midrand, November 19, 2024

Lauren Bell was replaced by Lauren Filer in the England XI  •  ECB via Getty Images

Toss South Africa chose to bowl vs England
South Africa opted to chase after winning the toss in Benoni. The hosts are 1-0 down in the series after losing the opener in East London on Sunday.
Chloe Tryon was available to return, having missed the first T20I after being delayed on her return from the WBBL, while Faye Tunnicliffe came in for her first international appearance in more than three years. Sune Luus and Anneke Bosch were the players to drop out.
England made one change to their XI, bringing in the extra pace of Lauren Filer for Lauren Bell to supplement their three frontline spinners, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean and Sarah Glenn.
South Africa: 1 Laura Wolfvaardt, 2 Tamzin Brits, 3 Faye Tunnicliffe, 4 Annerie Derckson, 5 Chloe Tryon, 6 Nondumiso Shangase, 7 Nadine de Klerk, 8 Sinolo Jafta, 9 Eliz-Mari Marx, 10 Nonkululeko Mlaba, 11 Ayanda Hlubi
England: 1 Danni Wyatt-Hodge, 2 Maia Bouchier, 3 Sophia Dunkley, 4 Nat Sciver-Brunt, 5 Heather Knight (capt), Amy Jones (wk), 7 Freya Kemp, 8 Sophie Ecclestone, 9 Charlie Dean, 10 Sarah Glenn, 11 Lauren Filer
