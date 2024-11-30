Matches (19)
3rd T20I (N), Centurion, November 30, 2024, England Women tour of South Africa
PrevNext

ENG Women chose to field.

Current RR: 6.25
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 41/0 (8.20)
Report

England opt to bowl; Laura Wolvaardt ruled out with illness

England were also struck by illness with Sarah Glenn not travelling to the venue

S Sudarshanan
30-Nov-2024 • 1 hr ago
Laura Wolvaardt cashed in after getting dropped on 2, Scotland vs South Africa, Women's T20 World Cup, Dubai, October 9, 2024

Laura Wolvaardt missed the third T20I for South Africa  •  ICC/Getty Images

England opt to bowl vs South Africa
South Africa, already 0-2 down in the three-match women's T20I series, were without their captain Laura Wolvaardt for the final game against England, who opted to bowl. Chloe Tryon led them in Centurion in the hosts' bid to avoid a whitewash.
Wolvaardt, who made scores of 22 and 25 in the first two games, was ruled out due to illness and her opening partner Tazmin Brits was also rested. In came Anneke Bosch, who was carded to open the batting alongside Faye Tunnicliffe, and former captain Sune Luus, who opened the bowling in the opening T20I. South Africa also left out their leading spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba and brought in fast bowler Tumi Sekhukhune.
England were also struck by illness with legspinner Sarah Glenn not travelling to the venue. Fast bowler Lauren Bell, England's most expensive bowler in East London, came in for her second match of the series.
England registered resounding wins in the first two games of the multi-format series with the ODIs and the one-off Test to follow.
South Africa: 1 Faye Tunnicliffe, 2 Anneke Bosch, 3 Annerie Dercksen, 4 Sune Luus, 5 Chloe Tryon (capt), 6 Nondumiso Shangase, 7 Nadine de Klerk, 8 Sinalo Jafta (wk), 9 Eliz-mari Marx, 10 Nonkululeko Mlaba, 11 Ayanda Hlubi
England: 1 Danni Wyatt-Hodge, 2 Maia Bouchier, 3 Sophia Dunkley, 4 Nat Sciver-Brunt, 5 Heather Knight (capt), 6 Amy Jones (wk), 7 Freya Kemp, 8 Sophie Ecclestone, 9 Charlie Dean, 10 Lauren Filer, 11 Lauren Bell
SA Women Innings
Player NameRB
F Tunnicliffe
caught14
A Bosch
bowled01
A Dercksen
caught1912
S Luus
caught2117
CL Tryon
caught15
N Shangase
not out3134
N de Klerk
not out1920
Extras(lb 1, w 4)
Total97(5 wkts; 15.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>