England opt to bowl; Laura Wolvaardt ruled out with illness

England opt to bowl vs South Africa

South Africa, already 0-2 down in the three-match women's T20I series, were without their captain Laura Wolvaardt for the final game against England, who opted to bowl. Chloe Tryon led them in Centurion in the hosts' bid to avoid a whitewash.

Wolvaardt, who made scores of 22 and 25 in the first two games, was ruled out due to illness and her opening partner Tazmin Brits was also rested. In came Anneke Bosch, who was carded to open the batting alongside Faye Tunnicliffe, and former captain Sune Luus, who opened the bowling in the opening T20I. South Africa also left out their leading spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba and brought in fast bowler Tumi Sekhukhune.

England were also struck by illness with legspinner Sarah Glenn not travelling to the venue. Fast bowler Lauren Bell, England's most expensive bowler in East London, came in for her second match of the series.

England registered resounding wins in the first two games of the multi-format series with the ODIs and the one-off Test to follow.

South Africa: 1 Faye Tunnicliffe, 2 Anneke Bosch, 3 Annerie Dercksen, 4 Sune Luus, 5 Chloe Tryon (capt), 6 Nondumiso Shangase, 7 Nadine de Klerk, 8 Sinalo Jafta (wk), 9 Eliz-mari Marx, 10 Nonkululeko Mlaba, 11 Ayanda Hlubi