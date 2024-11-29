Mandla Mashimbyi appointed South Africa Women's head coach

Dillon du Preez, who had been Moreeng's assistant, had taken over in an interim capacity and been in charge during South Africa's run to a runners-up finish in the T20 World Cup in the UAE last month. He had expressed uncertainty about continuing in the role, however, suggesting that "the team needs a little bit more".

Mashimbyi's first assignment will be the three-match home ODI series against England, which begins in Kimberley on December 4. That will be followed by a one-off Test in Bloemfontein from December 15-18. England are currently leading 2-0 in the T20I leg of their tour, with the third and final match of that series to be played in Centurion on Saturday.

"It is with a profound sense of honour and humility that I accept the appointment as the Proteas Women's Coach," Mashimbyi said. "I am fully cognizant of the significant responsibilities and expectations associated with this esteemed position.

Mashimbyi, a fast bowler who played 48 first-class games, 49 List A games and one T20 in a South Africa domestic career that stretched from 2003-10, has extensive coaching experience, particularly with the highly successful Titans franchise. He has also enjoyed stints as bowling coach and assistant coach with South Africa Men, and was recently fast-bowling coach at Paarl Royals in the SA20.

"I am profoundly grateful for the exceptional opportunity bestowed upon me by Titans Cricket throughout my tenure as a coach," he said. "Their unwavering support and unwavering backing over the past eleven years have been instrumental in my professional growth and development.