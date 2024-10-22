'The team needs a little bit more' - Dillon du Preez unsure about future with South Africa

South Africa's interim coach, Dillon du Preez , who oversaw the team's run to the women's T20 World Cup final, is unsure if he will continue in the role because he feels "the team needs a little bit more".

Du Preez has been in the job since May, when long-serving coach Hilton Moreeng chose to step away . Moreeng has since been appointed the coach of USA women's senior and Under-19 teams. The timing of Moreeng's departure - five months before the World Cup and with only one scheduled series (South Africa later added a short tour to Pakistan) - meant CSA promoted his assistant, du Preez, instead of looking to hire someone new. Though du Preez had been working with Moreeng since September 2020, he was hesitant about stepping into his shoes.

"That was quite a stressful month or two," du Preez told ESPNcricinfo in Dubai before the World Cup final, where New Zealand beat South Africa by 32 runs. "We just found out that CSA were looking to extend us and then I heard Hilton had moved on. The DOC [director of cricket Enoch Nkwe] asked me to take the team to India. It was nerve-wracking because it's the build-up to a World Cup and I didn't want to be the guy that throws the cart off the mountain or whatever."

Du Preez approached the task by discussing the situation as transparently as possible with the players and was helped with the addition of extra resources. CSA appointed a full-time batting coach for the team, Baakier Abrahams, and sent their new spin lead, Paul Adams, in the touring party so du Preez could focus on batting. "We've been working on the team culture and the most important thing for me is that the buy-in is there. When Enoch said we're going to the World Cup and he wants me to still run the show, I got really nervous. And then he said he would send Paul Adams with and it's been magical.

"The one promise we made to the team was because we don't have a head coach, we will make it work. They understand me. They understand my limitations as well. So we just told them that, listen, we will make this work, don't panic, don't worry, just focus on the game."

The team has done better than just that. Despite only winning one of seven series before the tournament - it happened to be one of the two du Preez was in charge for - South Africa reached the final in a second successive T20 World Cup. Their coup de grace was beating defending (and six-time) champions Australia in the semi-final by chasing 135 inside 17 overs.

In that match, they played a brand of brave cricket that they were unable to repeat in the final, as their batting faded away. But it is the way they aim to play going forward, according to du Preez. "We always knew it's a bit more high-risk and it might be that in the beginning, we'll pull off maybe two of five wins. But eventually, with the way we prep and the way we think - the blueprint - we'll become more used to it.

"But I already think you can see the results. There's no fear of failure. You're either on the bus or you stay behind. That's the way to play the game."

It was a second successive T20 World Cup final for South Africa, and a second successive runners-up finish • ICC/Getty Images

After the final, du Preez was asked again whether he had any clarity on his future and he maintained that it was a conversation he would have with Nkwe on his return home. Given the schedule, it is likely he will stay on until the end of the year. South Africa host England in November-December for an all-format tour, which includes their first home Test in 22 years.

Du Preez's hesitation comes from limited experience of high-level coaching. After a 14-year provincial cricket career, which included an IPL stint with RCB, du Preez coached at the University of the Free State. When posts for the academy and women's team in Bloemfontein came up, he and fellow bowler Quinton Friend put their hands up and agreed that Friend would go to the academy and du Preez would "move into the women's space". He describes it as an "opportunity that came up at the right time".