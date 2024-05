Hilton Moreeng's stint as head coach of South Africa women's team ends after 11 years

Long-serving South Africa Women coach Hilton Moreeng 's tenure has ended after a period of 11 years. Moreeng was originally appointed in the role in 2013 and oversaw South Africa's transition to professionalism and was at the helm as they reached two ODI World Cup semi-finals and two T20 World Cup semi-finals, and became the first national senior side to reach a World Cup final, at home in 2023.

Moreeng's assistant coach Dillon du Preez , a former first-class cricketer, will take over from him in an interim capacity for South Africa's tour of India with a new coach to be appointed after that.

"It has been an honour and a privilege to lead such a talented group of athletes over the years," Moreeng said in a statement. "I want to express my sincere appreciation to all the players and team management who have been instrumental in this journey. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work alongside each of you.