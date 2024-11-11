Kapp, Khaka rested for England T20Is; Naidu to skip for school exams
The fast bowling duo will return for the ODIs as South Africa look to expand their short-format player pool
Marizanne Kapp and Ayabonga Khaka will be rested for the home T20I series against England as South Africa look to expand their short-format player pool. They have recalled medium-pacer Eliz-Mari Marx, who was the joint-leading wicket-taker in the CSA Women's Pro20 series, and allrounder Nondumiso Shangase. Kapp and Khaka will return for the three-match ODI series which follows.
South Africa's T20 squad will also be without wicketkeeper-batter Mieke de Ridder and Seshnie Naidu, who were both part of the recently completed T20 World Cup. De Ridder has been replaced by Faye Tunnicliffe, while Naidu is completing her final school exams and will then be preparing for the Under-19 T20 World Cup in Malaysia in January.
The rest of the squad includes three players currently at the WBBL: captain Laura Wolvaardt and allrounders Nadine de Klerk and Chloe Tryon, who will return from Australia in time for the first match on November 24. Bowlers Ayanda Hlubi and Tumi Sekhukhune, who were also at the T20 World Cup but did not play a game, may get an opportunity at home, where conditions are expected to suit them better.
Interim coach Dillon du Preez will continue to manage the side for now and said he hopes they can build on their performance at the T20 World Cup, where they reached a second successive final.
"We would like to have the same approach that we did in the last T20 World Cup. Although the next T20 World Cup is in two years' time, we would still like to grow as a team and continue to work on our T20 playing philosophy," du Preez said in a statement. "We decided to give one or two players a chance in the T20I series to prove themselves and also to give us a chance to look at what stock we have available and what skill we need to work on."
South Africa have added additional resources to the 50-over squad, in batter Lara Goodall, experienced seamer Masabata Klaas while Hlubi is in line for an ODI debut. The matches are part of the Women's Championship, which forms the qualification pathway for next year's ODI World Cup in India. South Africa are currently in fourth place, with 23 points, five behind Australia and England. The top five teams along with hosts India will automatically advance to the event which means Australia and England have already qualified. South Africa have gone through as well, even if they are overtaken by Bangladesh or West Indies, both of whom have six matches left to play (including three against each other). That can happen if Bangladesh or West Indies win the bilateral series 3-0 and South Africa lose 3-0 to England.
The tour also includes a one-off Test in Bloemfontein from December 15 to 18, for which South Africa will name the squad at a later date. The T20 games are on November 24, 27 and 30 followed by the ODIs on December 4, 8 and 11.
South Africa Women squads for England series
T20I: Laura Wolvaardt (capt), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Chloé Tryon, Faye Tunnicliffe
ODI: Laura Wolvaardt (capt), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Lara Goodall, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Chloé Tryon
Firdose Moonda is ESPNcricinfo's correspondent for South Africa and women's cricket