Kapp, Khaka rested for England T20Is; Naidu to skip for school exams

"We would like to have the same approach that we did in the last T20 World Cup. Although the next T20 World Cup is in two years' time, we would still like to grow as a team and continue to work on our T20 playing philosophy," du Preez said in a statement. "We decided to give one or two players a chance in the T20I series to prove themselves and also to give us a chance to look at what stock we have available and what skill we need to work on."