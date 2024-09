Brits, Kapp, Sekhukhune give South Africa 1-0 lead

While Pakistan restricted South Africa to a mere 132 for 4, the value of variety in attack was evident when South Africa bowled. Their two senior seamers - Marizanne Kapp and Khaka - bowled their full quota of four overs each and five other bowlers rolled their arm over. Kapp started with a maiden and took a wicket with her second ball when Gull Feroza hit her in the air. From the other end, Khaka gave away only one in her first over before Kapp struck again, castling Sidra Amin to make it 6 for 2. Muneeba Ali broke the pressure with a boundary off the eighth ball she faced and Nida followed it up with another four and then came the moment of magic.