Brits slams career-best 98* as West Indies go down in first T20I

The fight came from Chinelle Henry and Glasgow in their 81-run stand for the sixth wicket, but West Indies had fallen too far behind for the partnership to have an effect on the outcome. In any case, Henry and Glasgow couldn't quite get going, even though they batted together for 11-and-a-half overs. Henry's 26 took 32 balls, and Glasgow went at a rate of 120.45, remaining unbeaten at the close, having hit five fours in her innings.