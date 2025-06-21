Brits slams career-best 98* as West Indies go down in first T20I

South Africa 183 for 6 (Brits 98*, Claxton 3-39) beat West Indies 133 for 6 (Glasgow 53*, Kapp 2-27) by 50 runs

Asked to bat, South Africa lost captain Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp to Claxton inside five overs, and finished the powerplay on 44 for 2, but Brits and Nadine de Klerk were already starting to go fast. The two brought up a 71-run stand for the third wicket in just over six overs, Brits very much the aggressor, scoring 42 of the runs in that partnership.

De Klerk fell in the 11th over for 21, Claxton again the bowler with the wicket, and though there was no major contribution from the rest of the batters bar Chloe Tryon's 16 in nine balls before she was run out, Brits batted through the innings, hitting nine fours and four sixes.

Faced with a target of 184, West Indies started quickly, but lost wickets quickly too. They got 47 in the powerplay, more than South Africa had, but they lost an additional wicket, including the big one of captain Hayley Matthews. And by the end of the eighth over, they were five down and gasping.