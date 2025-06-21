Matches (18)
ENG vs IND (1)
SL vs BAN (1)
MT20 WC Americas Final (1)
MLC (3)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
WI Women vs SA Women (1)
Blast Women League 2 (2)
RESULT
1st T20I, Cave Hill, June 20, 2025, South Africa Women tour of West Indies
PrevNext
South Africa Women FlagSouth Africa Women
(20/20 ov) 183/6
West Indies Women FlagWest Indies Women
(20/20 ov, T:184) 133/6

SA Women won by 50 runs

Player Of The Match
98* (63)
tazmin-brits
Summary
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
News
Photos
Fan Ratings
Report

Brits slams career-best 98* as West Indies go down in first T20I

There was little resistance from West Indies in the first T20I after Tazmin Brits led South Africa to 183 for 6

ESPNcricinfo staff
21-Jun-2025 • 19 hrs ago
Tazmin Brits celebrates after getting to her half-century, West Indies vs South Africa, 1st T20I, Cave Hill, June 20, 2025

Tazmin Brits brought up her career-best T20I score  •  Cricket South Africa

South Africa 183 for 6 (Brits 98*, Claxton 3-39) beat West Indies 133 for 6 (Glasgow 53*, Kapp 2-27) by 50 runs
Tazmin Brits slammed a career-best 98 not out, off just 63 balls, to lead South Africa to a 50-run win in the opening T20I against West Indies in Cave Hill on Friday. There was little resistance from West Indies with either the ball or the bat, though two individual efforts stood out: Jahzara Claxton's three top-order wickets and Jannillea Glasgow's 53 not out from 44 balls in the second half of the chase, but it was far too little.
Asked to bat, South Africa lost captain Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp to Claxton inside five overs, and finished the powerplay on 44 for 2, but Brits and Nadine de Klerk were already starting to go fast. The two brought up a 71-run stand for the third wicket in just over six overs, Brits very much the aggressor, scoring 42 of the runs in that partnership.
De Klerk fell in the 11th over for 21, Claxton again the bowler with the wicket, and though there was no major contribution from the rest of the batters bar Chloe Tryon's 16 in nine balls before she was run out, Brits batted through the innings, hitting nine fours and four sixes.
Faced with a target of 184, West Indies started quickly, but lost wickets quickly too. They got 47 in the powerplay, more than South Africa had, but they lost an additional wicket, including the big one of captain Hayley Matthews. And by the end of the eighth over, they were five down and gasping.
The fight came from Chinelle Henry and Glasgow in their 81-run stand for the sixth wicket, but West Indies had fallen too far behind for the partnership to have an effect on the outcome. In any case, Henry and Glasgow couldn't quite get going, even though they batted together for 11-and-a-half overs. Henry's 26 took 32 balls, and Glasgow went at a rate of 120.45, remaining unbeaten at the close, having hit five fours in her innings.
Tazmin BritsJahzara ClaxtonJannillea GlasgowWest Indies WomenSouth Africa WomenWest IndiesSouth AfricaSA Women vs WI WomenSouth Africa Women tour of West Indies

Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
WI Women Innings
Player NameRB
Q Joseph
caught57
HK Matthews
caught1916
RMAU Grimmond
run out45
SA Campbelle
caught1612
CA Henry
caught2632
S Gajnabi
bowled03
J Glasgow
not out5344
AA Alleyne
not out12
Extras(b 1, nb 1, w 7)
Total133(6 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 3>