SA Women vs WI Women, 1st T20I at Cave Hill, WI Women vs SA Women, Jun 20 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
1st T20I, Cave Hill, June 20, 2025, South Africa Women tour of West Indies
South Africa Women FlagSouth Africa Women
183/6
West Indies Women FlagWest Indies Women
(20 ov, T:184) 133/6

SA Women won by 50 runs

Player Of The Match
98* (63)
tazmin-brits
81

Henry and Glasgow's 81-run partnership is WI-W's highest for the 6th wicket in WT20Is, breaking the record of 44 between Taylor and Shanel Daley

WT20I CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 balls
Aaliyah Alleyne* 
(rhb)
120050.001 (2b)1 (2b)
Jannillea Glasgow 
(lhb)
534450120.454 (5b)2 (2b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Nadine de Klerk 
(rm)
201216.005101 - 0 - 4 - 1
Ayabonga Khaka 
(rm)
301916.338201 - 0 - 8 - 0
MatRunsHSAve
5234449*11.10
1010753*21.40
MatWktsBBIAve
66513/723.98
69554/2328.13
Partnership: 3 Runs, 4 B (RR: 4.5) Last BatChinelle Henry 26 (32b) FOW130/6 (19.2 Ov)
2
1
W
1
19th
1b
2
2
1
1
2
18th
6
1nb
1
1
1w
1
4
17th
1
1
1
1
1w
1
16th
1
2
1
Match centre 
Scores: K Vairavan
end of over 204 runs • 1 wicket
WI-W: 133/6CRR: 6.65 
Jannillea Glasgow53 (44b 5x4)
Aaliyah Alleyne1 (2b)
Nadine de Klerk 2-0-12-1
Ayabonga Khaka 3-0-19-1
19.6
de Klerk to Glasgow, no run
19.5
2
de Klerk to Glasgow, 2 runs
19.4
1
de Klerk to Alleyne, 1 run
19.3
de Klerk to Alleyne, no run
19.2
W
de Klerk to Henry, OUT
Chinelle Henry c Tryon b de Klerk 26 (32b 1x4 1x6) SR: 81.25
19.1
1
de Klerk to Glasgow, 1 run
end of over 199 runs
WI-W: 129/5CRR: 6.78 RRR: 55.00 • Need 55 from 6b
Jannillea Glasgow50 (41b 5x4)
Chinelle Henry26 (31b 1x4 1x6)
Ayabonga Khaka 3-0-19-1
Masabata Klaas 3-0-25-0
18.6
1b
Khaka to Glasgow, 1 bye
18.5
2
Khaka to Glasgow, 2 runs
18.4
2
Khaka to Glasgow, 2 runs
18.3
1
Khaka to Henry, 1 run
18.2
1
Khaka to Glasgow, 1 run
18.1
2
Khaka to Glasgow, 2 runs
end of over 1815 runs
WI-W: 120/5CRR: 6.66 RRR: 32.00 • Need 64 from 12b
Chinelle Henry25 (30b 1x4 1x6)
Jannillea Glasgow43 (36b 5x4)
Masabata Klaas 3-0-25-0
Chloe Tryon 4-0-23-0
17.6
6
Klaas to Henry, SIX runs
17.6
1nb
Klaas to Henry, (no ball)
17.5
1
Klaas to Glasgow, 1 run
17.4
1
Klaas to Henry, 1 run
17.4
1w
Klaas to Henry, 1 wide
17.3
1
Klaas to Glasgow, 1 run
17.2
Klaas to Glasgow, no run
17.1
4
Klaas to Glasgow, FOUR runs
Read full commentary
Commentary Feedback
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
T Brits
98 runs (63)
9 fours4 sixes
Productive shot
pull
18 runs
1 four1 six
Control
86%
J Glasgow
53 runs (44)
5 fours0 six
Productive shot
cover drive
28 runs
3 fours0 six
Control
66%
Best performances - bowlers
JKC Claxton
O
4
M
0
R
39
W
3
ECO
9.75
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
2W
M Kapp
M Kapp
SA-W
O
3
M
0
R
27
W
2
ECO
9
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
View more stats
Match details
Three Ws Oval, Cave Hill, Barbados
TossWest Indies Women, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Player Of The Match
SA Women
Tazmin Brits
Series resultSouth Africa Women led the 3-match series 1-0
Match numberWT20I no. 2370
Hours of play (local time)14.00 start, First Session 14.00-15.30, Interval 15.30-15.50, Second Session 15.50-17.20
Match days20 June 2025 - day (50-over match)
WT20I debut
Miane Smit
Miane Smit
Umpires
West Indies
Candace la Borde
Sri Lanka
Nimali Perera
TV Umpire
West Indies
Jacqueline Williams
Reserve Umpire
West Indies
Maria Abbott
Match Referee
Bangladesh
Akhtar Ahmad
Language
English
WI Women Innings
Player NameRB
Q Joseph
caught57
HK Matthews
caught1916
RMAU Grimmond
run out45
SA Campbelle
caught1612
CA Henry
caught2632
S Gajnabi
bowled03
J Glasgow
not out5344
AA Alleyne
not out12
Extras(b 1, nb 1, w 7)
Total133(6 wkts; 20 ovs)
