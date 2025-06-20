Matches (16)
SA Women vs WI Women, 1st T20I at Cave Hill, WI Women vs SA Women, Jun 20 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
1st T20I, Cave Hill, June 20, 2025, South Africa Women tour of West Indies
Henry and Glasgow's 81-run partnership is WI-W's highest for the 6th wicket in WT20Is, breaking the record of 44 between Taylor and Shanel Daley
WT20I CAREER
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 5 balls
(rhb)
|1
|2
|0
|0
|50.00
|1 (2b)
|1 (2b)
(lhb)
|53
|44
|5
|0
|120.45
|4 (5b)
|2 (2b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(rm)
|2
|0
|12
|1
|6.00
|5
|1
|0
|1 - 0 - 4 - 1
(rm)
|3
|0
|19
|1
|6.33
|8
|2
|0
|1 - 0 - 8 - 0
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|52
|344
|49*
|11.10
|10
|107
|53*
|21.40
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|66
|51
|3/7
|23.98
|69
|55
|4/23
|28.13
Partnership: 3 Runs, 4 B (RR: 4.5) • Last Bat: Chinelle Henry 26 (32b) • FOW: 130/6 (19.2 Ov)
Match centreScores: K Vairavan
end of over 204 runs • 1 wicket
WI-W: 133/6CRR: 6.65
Jannillea Glasgow53 (44b 5x4)
Aaliyah Alleyne1 (2b)
Nadine de Klerk 2-0-12-1
Ayabonga Khaka 3-0-19-1
19.6
•
de Klerk to Glasgow, no run
19.5
2
de Klerk to Glasgow, 2 runs
19.4
1
de Klerk to Alleyne, 1 run
19.3
•
de Klerk to Alleyne, no run
19.2
W
de Klerk to Henry, OUT
Chinelle Henry c Tryon b de Klerk 26 (32b 1x4 1x6) SR: 81.25
19.1
1
de Klerk to Glasgow, 1 run
end of over 199 runs
WI-W: 129/5CRR: 6.78 • RRR: 55.00 • Need 55 from 6b
Jannillea Glasgow50 (41b 5x4)
Chinelle Henry26 (31b 1x4 1x6)
Ayabonga Khaka 3-0-19-1
Masabata Klaas 3-0-25-0
18.6
1b
Khaka to Glasgow, 1 bye
18.5
2
Khaka to Glasgow, 2 runs
18.4
2
Khaka to Glasgow, 2 runs
18.3
1
Khaka to Henry, 1 run
18.2
1
Khaka to Glasgow, 1 run
18.1
2
Khaka to Glasgow, 2 runs
end of over 1815 runs
WI-W: 120/5CRR: 6.66 • RRR: 32.00 • Need 64 from 12b
Chinelle Henry25 (30b 1x4 1x6)
Jannillea Glasgow43 (36b 5x4)
Masabata Klaas 3-0-25-0
Chloe Tryon 4-0-23-0
17.6
6
Klaas to Henry, SIX runs
17.6
1nb
Klaas to Henry, (no ball)
17.5
1
Klaas to Glasgow, 1 run
17.4
1
Klaas to Henry, 1 run
17.4
1w
Klaas to Henry, 1 wide
17.3
1
Klaas to Glasgow, 1 run
17.2
•
Klaas to Glasgow, no run
17.1
4
Klaas to Glasgow, FOUR runs
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
SA-W
98 runs (63)
9 fours4 sixes
Productive shot
pull
18 runs
1 four1 six
Control
86%
WI-W
53 runs (44)
5 fours0 six
Productive shot
cover drive
28 runs
3 fours0 six
Control
66%
Best performances - bowlers
WI-W
O
4
M
0
R
39
W
3
ECO
9.75
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
2W
SA-W
O
3
M
0
R
27
W
2
ECO
9
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
Match details
|Three Ws Oval, Cave Hill, Barbados
|Toss
|West Indies Women, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Player Of The Match
|Series result
|South Africa Women led the 3-match series 1-0
|Match number
|WT20I no. 2370
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.00 start, First Session 14.00-15.30, Interval 15.30-15.50, Second Session 15.50-17.20
|Match days
|20 June 2025 - day (50-over match)
|WT20I debut
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
WI Women Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|5
|7
|caught
|19
|16
|run out
|4
|5
|caught
|16
|12
|caught
|26
|32
|bowled
|0
|3
|not out
|53
|44
|not out
|1
|2
|Extras
|(b 1, nb 1, w 7)
|Total
|133(6 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 3>