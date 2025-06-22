Matthews, Fletcher star in WI's series-levelling win

West Indies 116 for 4 (Matthews 63*, Mlaba 2-17) beat South Africa 113 for 6 (Dercksen 21, Fletcher 2-13, Ramharack 2-25) by six wickets

Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits got South Africa off to a good start after being put into bat. Wolvaardt hit Jahzara Claxton and Shawnisha Hector for boundaries in a 30-run opening stand before being dismissed for 16. Matthews, who had opened the bowling, returned in the sixth over to knock over Marizanne Kapp for a duck.

Fletcher, the pick of West Indies bowlers, bowled five dots in her first over and dismissed Brits for a 21-ball 14 in the seventh, as South Africa lost 3 for 10. She kept Nadine de Klerk quiet but the batter got the tempo up at the other end. De Klerk hit the only six in the innings off Aaliyah Alleyne and put on 29 off 26 balls for the fourth wicket with Karabo Meso, taking South Africa to 69 for 3 in the 13th over.

Fletcher got de Klerk's wicket in her final over, which caused another slump of 3 for 10 as Ramharack got wickets in successive overs. Annerie Dercksen joined Meso and they had an unbeaten 34-run stand which picked up pace gradually. Both boundaries in the stand came in the final two overs that went for 18, taking South Africa to 113 for 6.

Qiana Joseph started the West Indies chase with two boundaries off Nonkululeko Mlaba . Matthews, with 9 off 17, was slow to start but saw off Kapp's three-over opening spell. Ayabonga Khaka came on in the eighth to get Joseph for 17 and end the 41-run opening stand.

Matthews was stable in the middle overs but her partners either got stuck or fell cheaply. Mlaba and Khaka contained Shawnisha Hector before she was dismissed by Masabata Klaas for 3 off 12 balls. Matthews hit three fours in the next six balls before Mlaba, the pick of South Africa's bowlers, got Shemaine Campbelle (7) and Chinelle Henry (3) in successive overs to leave West Indies on 77 for 4, needing 37 off 35 balls.