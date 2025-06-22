Matches (17)
WI Women vs SA Women, 2nd T20I at Cave Hill, WI Women vs SA Women, Jun 22 2025 - Live Cricket Score

2nd T20I, Cave Hill, June 22, 2025, South Africa Women tour of West Indies
West Indies Women FlagWest Indies Women
South Africa Women FlagSouth Africa Women
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
HK Matthews
9 M • 391 Runs • 65.17 Avg • 136.71 SR
Q Joseph
9 M • 201 Runs • 22.33 Avg • 143.57 SR
T Brits
9 M • 300 Runs • 42.86 Avg • 114.06 SR
L Wolvaardt
9 M • 279 Runs • 34.88 Avg • 113.87 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ASS Fletcher
10 M • 9 Wkts • 8.16 Econ • 21.55 SR
HK Matthews
9 M • 8 Wkts • 8.27 Econ • 22.5 SR
N Mlaba
9 M • 13 Wkts • 6.14 Econ • 16.61 SR
N de Klerk
10 M • 9 Wkts • 6.87 Econ • 19.22 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Three Ws Oval, Cave Hill, Barbados
Series
Season2025
Match numberWT20I no. 2381
Hours of play (local time)10.00 start, First Session 10.00-11.30, Interval 11.30-11.50, Second Session 11.50-13.10
Match days22 June 2025 - day (50-over match)
Language
English
