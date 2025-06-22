Matches (17)
ENG vs IND (1)
SL vs BAN (1)
MT20 WC Americas Final (1)
MLC (3)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
Blast Women League 2 (2)
WI Women vs SA Women, 2nd T20I at Cave Hill, WI Women vs SA Women, Jun 22 2025 - Live Cricket Score
2nd T20I, Cave Hill, June 22, 2025, South Africa Women tour of West Indies
What will be the toss result?
WI-W Win & Bat
SA-W Win & Bat
WI-W Win & Bowl
SA-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
WI Women
W
L
L
L
L
SA Women
L
L
L
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 17:18
batters to watch(Recent stats)
WI-W9 M • 391 Runs • 65.17 Avg • 136.71 SR
WI-W9 M • 201 Runs • 22.33 Avg • 143.57 SR
SA-W9 M • 300 Runs • 42.86 Avg • 114.06 SR
SA-W9 M • 279 Runs • 34.88 Avg • 113.87 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
WI-W10 M • 9 Wkts • 8.16 Econ • 21.55 SR
WI-W9 M • 8 Wkts • 8.27 Econ • 22.5 SR
SA-W9 M • 13 Wkts • 6.14 Econ • 16.61 SR
SA-W10 M • 9 Wkts • 6.87 Econ • 19.22 SR
Squad
WI-W
SA-W
Player
Role
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
Match details
|Three Ws Oval, Cave Hill, Barbados
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|WT20I no. 2381
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.00 start, First Session 10.00-11.30, Interval 11.30-11.50, Second Session 11.50-13.10
|Match days
|22 June 2025 - day (50-over match)
Language
English
South Africa Women in West Indies News
Brits slams career-best 98* as West Indies go down in first T20I
There was little resistance from West Indies in the first T20I after Tazmin Brits led South Africa to 183 for 6
Stafanie Taylor out of T20Is against South Africa with shoulder injury
West Indies have called up Shawnisha Hector as her replacement
Brits 101, Wolvaardt 75, Klaas four-for give SA series win
West Indies never recovered from their score of 40 for 6 in their revised chase of 288
Mandhana back as No. 1 in ODI batting rankings
Laura Wolvaardt dropped to tied-second alongside Nat Sciver-Brunt