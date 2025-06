Matthews comes good again to give West Indies T20I series

If West Indies need to do well in a game these days, Hayley Matthews must have a big say in it. That's almost a given. And the latest T20I series, which West Indies have now won 2-1 over South Africa , is a classic example. She failed in the first game, South Africa won. She came good in the second and third, West Indies won. In the series decider on Monday, West Indies had to chase 148 for victory, and it was Matthews' 65, with good support in the form of Shemaine Campbelle 's 42, that took them over the line with nine balls in hand.