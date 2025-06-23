Matches (18)
WI Women vs SA Women, 3rd T20I at Cave Hill, WI Women vs SA Women, Jun 23 2025 - Live Cricket Score

3rd T20I, Cave Hill, June 23, 2025, South Africa Women tour of West Indies
West Indies Women FlagWest Indies Women
South Africa Women FlagSouth Africa Women
Tomorrow
6:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
HK Matthews
9 M • 391 Runs • 65.17 Avg • 136.71 SR
Q Joseph
9 M • 201 Runs • 22.33 Avg • 143.57 SR
T Brits
9 M • 300 Runs • 42.86 Avg • 114.06 SR
L Wolvaardt
9 M • 279 Runs • 34.88 Avg • 113.87 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ASS Fletcher
10 M • 9 Wkts • 8.16 Econ • 21.55 SR
HK Matthews
9 M • 8 Wkts • 8.27 Econ • 22.5 SR
N Mlaba
9 M • 13 Wkts • 6.14 Econ • 16.61 SR
N de Klerk
10 M • 9 Wkts • 6.87 Econ • 19.22 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Three Ws Oval, Cave Hill, Barbados
Series
Season2025
Match numberWT20I no. 2382
Hours of play (local time)14.00 start, First Session 14.00-15.30, Interval 15.30-15.50, Second Session 15.50-17.20
Match days23 June 2025 - day (50-over match)
Language
English
