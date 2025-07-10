Renshaw, Sangha seal one-day series for Australia A

Australia A 215 for 3 (Renshaw 62, Sangha 79*, Kellaway 56) beat Sri Lanka A 213 for 9 (Arachchige 47, Jackson 2-25, Nisbet 2-26) by seven wickets

Matt Renshaw has well and truly put his hat in the ring for an ODI call-up after producing yet another big knock for Australia A in their series-deciding one-day win over Sri Lanka A.

Sri Lanka A recovered from 8 for 2 to reach 213 for 9 in Darwin, with Sahan Arachchige (47 off 65), Nuwanidu Fernando (40 off 69) and Sonal Dinusha (36 off 40) leading the way.

Jack Nisbet, Bryce Jackson and Henry Thornton all chimed in with two wickets apiece in an even bowling display for the home side. Left-arm spinner Zanden Jeh , who has not played a professional game of state cricket, snared 1 for 27 off seven overs on his Australia A debut.

In reply, Australia A cruised to 215 for 3 with a whopping 105 balls to spare.

Jason Sangha top scored for the home side with an unbeaten 79 off 76 deliveries, while Renshaw blasted his way to 62 off 36 balls, his blistering knock including eight fours and two sixes. Opener Campbell Kellaway set up the run chase with 56 off 62 balls.

The seven-wicket win secured a 2-1 series victory in the one-day component of the clashes between Australia A and Sri Lanka A, with the teams now to face off in two four-day matches.

Renshaw produced scores of 80, 106 and 62 across the three one-dayers, putting him at the front of the queue for an ODI call-up. The 29-year-old has already played 14 Tests for Australia, but is yet to feature at international level in any form of white-ball cricket.

The ODI retirements of Glenn Maxwell and Steve Smith have opened the door for Renshaw to cement a spot in the one-day side and his performances for Australia A will further boost his case.