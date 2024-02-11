Sri Lanka opt to bat; Afghanistan bring in Qais Ahmad

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi said that they too would have batted first, but he was confident of a better showing from his bowlers. Qais Ahmad came in place of Fareed Ahmad, as Afghanistan opted to go in with an extra spinner.

In terms of the conditions, it was another warm and sunny day in Pallekele. The pitch was similar to what was offered up in the first game, with the grass a little greener, if anything. "There are also some cracks, which means the pitch will stay good but maybe not as high scoring [as the first ODI]. Maybe 300-320 is the par score," Russell Arnold said at the pitch report.