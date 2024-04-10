Matches (4)
USA vs CAN (2)
IPL (2)
NO RESULT
1st ODI (D/N), East London, April 09, 2024, Sri Lanka Women tour of South Africa
PrevNext
South Africa Women FlagSouth Africa Women
(50/50 ov) 270/6
Sri Lanka Women FlagSri Lanka Women
(6.5/50 ov, T:271) 23/0

No result

Live
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
News
Photos
Bet
Report

Brits dazzles with 116 but rain washes out first SA vs SL ODI

Her 128-ball innings lifted the hosts to 270 for 6 in East London

Firdose Moonda
Firdose Moonda
09-Apr-2024 • 1 hr ago
Tazmin Brits celebrates her century&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;Getty Images

Tazmin Brits celebrates her century  •  Getty Images

No result South Africa women 270 for 6 (Brits 116, Ranasinghe 2-42, Dilhari 2-47) vs Sri Lanka women 23 for no loss
Tazmin Brits' second ODI century was scored in vain as the first ODI between South Africa and Sri Lanka was washed out in East London.
After a delayed start from a wet outfield, Sri Lanka were set a target of 271 but only faced 6.5 overs before rain forced the fixture to be called off. Sri Lanka were 23 without loss at the time.
Brits and Laura Wolvaardt were off to a strong start and put on 94 for the first wicket, largely unthreatened by a Sri Lankan side that chose to bowl first. Brits was the early aggressor, kept the bulk of the strike and allowed Wolvaardt to find her tempo. They posted 55 in the first Powerplay and Sri Lanka looked uninspired, with the ball and in the field.
Brits reached 50 off 56 balls and the partnership grew to 94 when, against the run of play, Wolvaardt was caught behind off Kavisha Dilhari. Anneke Bosch, playing in her 17th match, was in at No.3 and shared in a 70-run second wicket stand with Brits and brought up her third highest ODI score in her 17th match.
Her dismissal brought the struggling Sune Luus to the crease and she scored 22 off 30 balls before being caught and bowled by Sugandika Kumari and sparking a mini-late collapse. South Africa lost 3 wickets for 28 runs, with Chamari Athapaththu creating pressure at one end and the offspinners Kumari and Oshadi Ranasinghe benefitting with wickets at the other. In that time, Brits brought up her 100 off 118 balls, her second this summer after a maiden century against Bangladesh, and was also dismissed which meant she could not finish the innings off.
Before the match, Wolvaardt stressed the need for South Africa to push past totals of 170 into the 200s and Nadine de Klerk, having now embraced her role as a finisher, took that to heart. She scored 34 off 22 balls, including the innings' only six to push South Africa to 270.
That meant Sri Lanka had to pull off their highest successful ODI chase to win, after a previous best of 257 for 7 against India in 2018. They were steady in pursuit and saw off Marizanne Kapp and Ayabonga Khaka's opening spells and did not have the opportunity to test themselves against South Africa's change bowlers. The second match takes place on Saturday in Kimberley, where conditions are expected to be drier.
Tazmin BritsSri Lanka WomenSouth Africa WomenSA Women vs S Lanka (W)Sri Lanka Women in South AfricaICC Women's Championship

Firdose Moonda is ESPNcricinfo's correspondent for South Africa and women's cricket

Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
S Lanka (W) Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
RMVD Gunaratne
not out922
AMCJK Athapaththu
not out1219
Extras(lb 1, w 1)
Total23(0 wkts; 6.5 ovs)
<1 / 2>

ICC Women's Championship

TEAMMWLPTNRR
AUS-W18133282.002
SA-W16105210.787
ENG-W1595191.139
NZ-W1888180.392
PAK-W1881016-0.292
IND-W971150.948
BAN-W184913-1.178
SL-W164812-1.248
WI-W12378-1.498
IRE-W120102-2.097
Full Table
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2024 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved