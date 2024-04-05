Teenager Meso in South Africa squad for ODIs against Sri Lanka; Tryon out with injury

Karabo Meso , the 16-year-old wicketkeeper-batter, has earned her maiden ODI call-up, figuring in the 14 for South Africa's three-match series against Sri Lanka from April 9 in East London.

"It's a big loss with the injury of Chloe as an allrounder, that's why Delmi has come into the squad and she can give you the offspin option and with her batting," Hilton Moreeng, South Africa's head coach, said. "In these conditions, we never know this time of year what to expect on our surfaces. So we make sure that we have all our angles covered and overall we're just excited to make sure that we finish off on a high and go into our off-season."

Kapp reprimanded for Athapaththu send-off Marizanne Kapp has been reprimanded for breaching level one of the ICC Code of Conduct during the third T20I against Sri Lanka. Kapp, in the 13th over of the Sri Lanka innings, used inappropriate language and gestured in the direction of the pavilion after dismissing Chamari Athapaththu. One demerit point has also been added to Kapp's disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

Meso made her South Africa debut in the second T20I against Sri Lanka in Potchefstroom, where she came in at No. 8 and was dismissed for a two-ball duck by Chamari Athapaththu. In the third match, she arrived at the crease with one ball left in the innings and did not make a run. Tucker, meanwhile, has played seven ODIs, 14 T20Is and one Test. In seven ODIs, she has 53 runs and three wickets.

The ODI series will be part of the ICC Women's Championship, which determines qualification for the 50-over World Cup. South Africa are currently second on the table with 20 points, with ten wins in 15 matches.

"It's a very simple equation for us, there's six points to play for and Sri Lanka showed now in the last two to three days what they are capable of, so it's now to make sure that we can get that right because every game there's a lot more to play for," Moreeng said. "Qualification is key for the 2025 World Cup. It's going to be a challenge but everyone is looking forward to it and we have a very strong squad on home soil."

After the opening ODI in East London, South Africa and Sri Lanka face-off in the second game in Kimberley on April 13 and then the third in Potchefstroom on April 17.