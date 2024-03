Vishmi Gunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari help Sri Lanka draw level against South Africa

The squeeze was started by Sri Lanka's captain Chamari Athapaththu , who finished with 1 for 18 and an economy of 4.50, and the advantage was pressed home by seamer Achini Kulasuriya, who took 2 for 26. South Africa will be concerned with the three run-outs in their innings and that no one outside the top three, other than de Klerk, reached double figures. Debutant Karabo Meso , who is 16 years old and was part of the Africa Games squad that won the silver medal in Accra earlier this month, was dismissed for a second-ball duck by Athapaththu, who did more of a job with the ball than bat.