Matches (14)
IPL (2)
PSL (3)
Women's One-Day Cup (1)
County DIV1 (3)
County DIV2 (4)
USA-W vs ZIM-W (1)
Live
3rd Match, Colombo (RPS), May 02, 2025, Sri Lanka Women's ODI Tri-Series
PrevNext

SL Women chose to field.

Current RR: 3.47
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 9/1 (1.80)
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Report
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Table
News
Bet
Report

Sri Lanka opt to bowl; offspinner Vihanga makes debut

Sri Lanka also brought in opener Vishmi Gunaratne and left-arm spinner Sugandika Kumari; South Africa were unchanged

Firdose Moonda
Firdose Moonda
02-May-2025 • 1 hr ago
Tazmin Brits celebrates her hundred, India vs South Africa, ODI tri-series, Colombo, April 29, 2025

Tazmin Brits was fit to play after leaving the field with cramps against India  •  SLC

Toss Sri Lanka chose to bowl vs South Africa
Nineteen-year-old offspinner Dewmi Vihanga became Sri Lanka's third debutant in two games as the hosts asked South Africa to bat first in Colombo. Both teams are winless in the series after losing their opening matches to India: Sri Lanka by nine wickets and South Africa by 15 runs, and this result could be crucial in deciding who advances to the final.
Apart from Vihanga, Sri Lanka also brought in opener Vishmi Gunaratne and experienced left-arm spinner Sugandika Kumari. Hansima Karunaratne, Piumi Wathsala, who made her bow against India on the weekend, and Achini Kulasuriya were left out with Sri Lanka going for an extra spinner in this game. Vihanga was the joint second-leading wicket-taker in an Under-19 tri-series between Sri Lanka, Australia and England last year.
South Africa were unchanged from the team that lost on Tuesday, with Tazmin Brits fit to play after leaving the field with cramps on a hot and humid afternoon. Conditions remain similar, with a chance of showers as the match progresses. South Africa stuck with a three-spinner, three-seamer bowling combination with no room yet for legspinner Seshnie Naidu.
Sri Lanka: 1 Chamari Athapaththu (capt), 2 Hasini Perera, 3 Harshitha Samarawickrama, 4 Vishmi Gunaratne, 5 Kavisha Dilhari, 6 Nikalshika Silva, 7 Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), 8 Dewmi Vihanga, 9 Malki Madara, 10 Sugandika Kumari, 11 Inoka Ranaweera
South Africa: 1 Laura Wolvaart (capt), 2 Tazmin Brits, 3 Lara Goodall, Karabo Meso (wk), 5 Sune Luus, 6 Annerie Dercksen, 7 Nadine de Klerk, 8 Chloe Tryon, 9 Nonkululeko Mlaba, 10 Ayabonga Khaka, 11 Masabata Klaas
Sri Lanka WomenSouth Africa WomenSA Women vs SL WomenSri Lanka Women's ODI Tri-Series

Firdose Moonda is ESPNcricinfo's correspondent for South Africa and women's cricket

Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
SA Women Innings
Player NameRB
L Wolvaardt
bowled1021
T Brits
bowled1414
L Goodall
not out2542
K Meso
caught927
S Luus
not out14
Extras(nb 1, w 2)
Total62(3 wkts; 17.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Sri Lanka Women's ODI Tri-Series

TeamMWLPT
IND-W2204
SL-W1010
SA-W1010
Full Table