Sri Lanka opt to bowl; offspinner Vihanga makes debut

Toss Sri Lanka chose to bowl vs South Africa
Nineteen-year-old offspinner Dewmi Vihanga
became Sri Lanka's third debutant in two games as the hosts asked South Africa to bat first in Colombo. Both teams are winless in the series after losing their opening matches to India: Sri Lanka by nine wickets and South Africa by 15 runs, and this result could be crucial in deciding who advances to the final.
Apart from Vihanga, Sri Lanka also brought in opener Vishmi Gunaratne
and experienced left-arm spinner Sugandika Kumari
. Hansima Karunaratne, Piumi Wathsala, who made her bow against India on the weekend, and Achini Kulasuriya were left out with Sri Lanka going for an extra spinner in this game. Vihanga was the joint second-leading wicket-taker in an Under-19 tri-series between Sri Lanka, Australia and England last year.
South Africa were unchanged from the team that lost on Tuesday, with Tazmin Brits
fit to play after leaving the field with cramps on a hot and humid afternoon. Conditions remain similar, with a chance of showers as the match progresses. South Africa stuck with a three-spinner, three-seamer bowling combination with no room yet for legspinner Seshnie Naidu.
Sri Lanka: 1 Chamari Athapaththu (capt), 2 Hasini Perera, 3 Harshitha Samarawickrama, 4 Vishmi Gunaratne, 5 Kavisha Dilhari, 6 Nikalshika Silva, 7 Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), 8 Dewmi Vihanga, 9 Malki Madara, 10 Sugandika Kumari, 11 Inoka Ranaweera
South Africa: 1 Laura Wolvaart (capt), 2 Tazmin Brits, 3 Lara Goodall, Karabo Meso (wk), 5 Sune Luus, 6 Annerie Dercksen, 7 Nadine de Klerk, 8 Chloe Tryon, 9 Nonkululeko Mlaba, 10 Ayabonga Khaka, 11 Masabata Klaas