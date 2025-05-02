Matches (10)
SL Women vs SA Women, 3rd Match at Colombo, Women's Tri-Series (SL), May 02 2025 - Live Cricket Score
3rd Match, Colombo (RPS), May 02, 2025, Sri Lanka Women's ODI Tri-Series
Recent Performance
Last five matches
SL Women
W
NR
L
L
L
SA Women
L
W
L
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 08:11
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 364 Runs • 52 Avg • 74.74 SR
SL-W9 M • 290 Runs • 32.22 Avg • 80.33 SR
SA-W10 M • 733 Runs • 122.17 Avg • 86.43 SR
SA-W7 M • 304 Runs • 43.43 Avg • 86.11 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SL-W8 M • 14 Wkts • 4.77 Econ • 26.21 SR
SL-W9 M • 11 Wkts • 4.12 Econ • 34.27 SR
SA-W10 M • 10 Wkts • 5.16 Econ • 40.7 SR
SA-W9 M • 10 Wkts • 5.38 Econ • 40.8 SR
Squad
SL-W
SA-W
Player
Role
|Batting Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
Match details
|R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|WODI no. 1460
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.00 start, First Session 10.00-13.10, Interval 13.10-13.40, Second Session 13.40-17.10
|Match days
|2 May 2025 - day (50-over match)
Sri Lanka Women's ODI Tri-Series News
Brits ton in vain as Rana five-for scripts India's thrilling win
South Africa lost eight wickets for 80 runs, including three in an over to Rana as India defended 276
Destructive Richa Ghosh hopes to emulate Dhoni and Perry, and become a World Cup winner once again
The India keeper-batter talks about the work she has put into her batting and what she has learned from the WPL
Spinners, Rawal seal big win for India
Sri Lanka did not recover from the collapse triggered by Rana as they lost their last nine wickets for 93 runs
Colombo heat a factor as teams brace for day-time fixtures
The captains are hoping to use the tri-series to get tournament experience ahead of the ODI World Cup