Matches (10)
IPL (2)
PSL (3)
BAN vs ZIM (1)
Women's One-Day Cup (4)

SL Women vs SA Women, 3rd Match at Colombo, Women's Tri-Series (SL), May 02 2025 - Live Cricket Score

3rd Match, Colombo (RPS), May 02, 2025, Sri Lanka Women's ODI Tri-Series
PrevNext
Sri Lanka Women FlagSri Lanka Women
South Africa Women FlagSouth Africa Women
Tomorrow
4:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
SL-W Win & Bat
SA-W Win & Bat
SL-W Win & Bowl
SA-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 08:11
batters to watch(Recent stats)
H Madavi
10 M • 364 Runs • 52 Avg • 74.74 SR
RMVD Gunaratne
9 M • 290 Runs • 32.22 Avg • 80.33 SR
L Wolvaardt
10 M • 733 Runs • 122.17 Avg • 86.43 SR
T Brits
7 M • 304 Runs • 43.43 Avg • 86.11 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
WK Dilhari
8 M • 14 Wkts • 4.77 Econ • 26.21 SR
AMCJK Athapaththu
9 M • 11 Wkts • 4.12 Econ • 34.27 SR
A Khaka
10 M • 10 Wkts • 5.16 Econ • 40.7 SR
N Mlaba
9 M • 10 Wkts • 5.38 Econ • 40.8 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
SL-W
SA-W
Player
Role
Chamari Athapaththu (c)
Batting Allrounder
Kavisha Dilhari 
Batting Allrounder
Inoshi Priyadharshani 
Bowler
Vishmi Gunaratne 
Batter
Hansima Karunaratne 
Batter
Achini Kulasuriya 
Bowler
Sugandika Kumari 
Bowler
Malki Madara 
Bowler
Harshitha Samarawickrama 
Top order Batter
Manudi Nanayakkara 
Batting Allrounder
Hasini Perera 
Middle order Batter
Piumi Wathsala 
Batter
Inoka Ranaweera 
Bowler
Anushka Sanjeewani 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Rashmika Sewwandi 
Batting Allrounder
Nilakshika Silva 
Middle order Batter
Dewmi Vihanga 
Bowling Allrounder
Match details
R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Series
Season2025
Match numberWODI no. 1460
Hours of play (local time)10.00 start, First Session 10.00-13.10, Interval 13.10-13.40, Second Session 13.40-17.10
Match days2 May 2025 - day (50-over match)
Language
English
Sri Lanka Women's ODI Tri-Series News

Brits ton in vain as Rana five-for scripts India's thrilling win

South Africa lost eight wickets for 80 runs, including three in an over to Rana as India defended 276

Brits ton in vain as Rana five-for scripts India's thrilling win

Destructive Richa Ghosh hopes to emulate Dhoni and Perry, and become a World Cup winner once again

The India keeper-batter talks about the work she has put into her batting and what she has learned from the WPL

Destructive Richa Ghosh hopes to emulate Dhoni and Perry, and become a World Cup winner once again

Spinners, Rawal seal big win for India

Sri Lanka did not recover from the collapse triggered by Rana as they lost their last nine wickets for 93 runs

Spinners, Rawal seal big win for India

Colombo heat a factor as teams brace for day-time fixtures

The captains are hoping to use the tri-series to get tournament experience ahead of the ODI World Cup

Colombo heat a factor as teams brace for day-time fixtures

SL, India, SA kick off World Cup preparations with ODI tri-series

With just five months to go for the big event, all three teams have significant issues to address

SL, India, SA kick off World Cup preparations with ODI tri-series
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Sri Lanka Women's ODI Tri-Series

TeamMWLPT
IND-W2204
SL-W1010
SA-W1010
Full Table