Campbelle, Taylor, Matthews give West Indies 2-1 series win over Sri Lanka

West Indies' top-three batters controlled the chase of 142, easily securing the win despite the margin showing them earning victory with one ball left

West Indies women 142 for 4 (Matthews 49, Campbelle 41*, Taylor 33, Kavindi 2-27) beat Sri Lanka 141 for 7 (Athapaththu 38, Fletcher 2-25, Alleyne 2-25) by six wickets

The West Indian top three of Stafanie Taylor Hayley Matthews and Shemaine Campbelle ensured a triumphant end to a challenging tour of Sri Lanka, as they anchored a six-wicket win in the third and final T20I in Hambantota to complete a come-from-behind 2-1 series win.

Campbelle remained unbeaten at the end on a 30-ball 41 as West Indies chased down a target of 142 with just one ball to spare. The margin of victory however belies the control the visitors exuded in the chase.

Taylor and Mathews put on a 60-run opening stand in just 48 deliveries, after which Matthews paired up with Campbelle for a 44-ball 51-run stand. When Matthews fell, trapped leg before attempting to swipe one from Kawya Kavindi across the line, the West Indies were on 111 for 2.

With the requirement at roughly run-a-ball, Campbelle navigated the remainder of the chase expertly. The late wickets of Chedean Nation and Aaliyah Alleyne in the 18th and 19th overs conjured some late drama - both dismissed trying to hit out - but some smart running in the final over when just six runs were required ensured there were no further blips.

Earlier, having put Sri Lanka in to bat, West Indies got off to the ideal start dismissing Vishmi Gunaratne off just the second ball of the innings, the aggressive 18-year-old top-edging an attempted pull of Chinelle Henry.

Chamari Athapaththu and Harshitha Samarawickrama however responded well to the early setback with a partnership of 55 off 54, before Samarawickrama chipped one back to Afy Fletcher . This was followed by a 25-ball stand of 34 between Athapaththu and Kavisha Dilhari, but then Athapaththu would also fall, caught excellently in the deep by Shamilia Connell - making up for her drop of the same batter a short while earlier.

Athapaththu's wicket in the 14th over and Dilhari's (26 off 22) in the 16th - caught brilliantly by a leaping Henry at mid-off - fell at inopportune moments for the hosts, just as they might have been looking to accelerate.